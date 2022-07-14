The annual Farm to Table dinner in Greenup returns this Saturday with live music, guest speakers, vendors and, of course, delicious home-grown food.
Those planning to attend who haven’t already purchased tickets for the event are encouraged to buy or at least reserve them before Saturday, Bud Matheny said.
Matheny of the Historic McConnell House in Wurtland said that they are prepared to feed around 800 people this year.
Kenny Imel, of Imel’s Greenhouse on Route 1, where the event will be conducted, said that the group has already sold more than 700 tickets as of Thursday. Matheny and Imel are co-chairs of the group putting on the event for 2022.
Dr. Ryan Quarles, Warren Beeler, President David Beck of the Kentucky Fair Board, Randal Heath, Sen. Robin Webb, Rep. Danny Bentley, and Bryan Lacefield of the KOAP have all been confirmed to attend this year’s Farm to Table.
“So, we are going to set up to feed,” Matheny said. “And we are going to have a live auction.”
Items for auction were donated from a variety of local businesses including Kinner Lumber, Southern Girls Embroidery, Blevins Pro Wash, Myers Infusion Center in Greenup, giveaway baskets from local producers, 4H and FFA, Carla Skeins, woodcrafts, turkey calls, and the McConnell House will be giving away an 8-hour rental (a $460 value) and two sets of two tickets to their Christmas Tea. Door prizes will also be given away throughout the event.
The event begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, with dinner at 6:45. The 4H and FFA students will be working a petting zoo throughout, with games and fireworks scheduled to begin at 9:20 p.m.
There will be 18 vendors with farmers market items for sale.
“Last year we raised enough money to be able to give $6,000 to each of the entities involved,” Matheny said.
Those entities supported by the fundraiser are the FFA, 4H and the Historic McConnell House to help with their youth education programs.
“This year Kenny has challenged us to raise $10,000 each,” he said. Some of the ways the money is useful is toward 4H camps, FFA agriculture programs, and the McConnell House educational programs as well, which Matheny said is adding more agriculture-based learning.
The McConnell House is always involved in AG Day each year with the Extension Office adjacent campus.
This year’s menu at Farm to Table includes pork, chicken, corn on the cob, half-runner green beans, potatoes, vegetable medley, cucumber salad and cobbler.
The Greenup Old Tractor and Equipment Club will be waiting to top the cobbler with a scoop of homemade ice cream, Matheny said.
Dinner and entertainment is included with the price of a ticket ($35) that can be purchased at various locations or by reaching out to Farm to Table on social media.