ARGILLITE Despite the rain, the fourth annual Greenup County Farm to Table came off without a hitch.
With hundreds from Greenup and beyond — even the Grayson mayor snuck over the county line for a bite — descending upon Imel’s Greenhouse on Route 1, organizer Bud Matheny said he was “blown away by the turnout.”
“I’m elated every year,” Matheny said. “This is the biggest in the state and each year it just keeps getting bigger and bigger, especially after Kenny (Imel) moved it out here.”
The event would prove to be Matheny’s swan song. After decades of volunteering in the Greenup County community, Matheny said he was finally taking a step back from the nitty gritty of volunteering.
“I’m 81 years old; one day I’ll have to slow down,” he said.
Judge-Executive Bobby Hall called Matheny “the biggest, most important volunteer for our county in the past 30 years.”
Hall thanked all the organizations who came to together — particularly the Future Farmers of America and the 4-H — to make the dinner possible.
“These young people understand the definition of responsibilities, hard work, determination and a word we have forgot — chores,” Hall said. “Our young people deserve the chance to live here and work here when they are adults.”
Jillian Campbell and Josie Mullins, of the Greenup FFA, are two of those young people who made the event possible. They said putting on the event is an all year endeavor.
“We ask for local sponsors, we help do the set up and we have a greenhouse where we grow the succulents you see at the tables,” Campbell said. “When we get finished, we start preparing for next year.”
The young folks of both organizations were also out taking tickets and when the dinner bell rang — serving food.
Those kids were key to getting the event set up, Imel said. This year was particularly tough for him — the night before the dinner, his mother suffered a heart attack.
“This place was a mess this morning, but everyone pulled together to make this happen,” he said. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart — you don’t realize how many friends you have until you’re in a tight spot.”
Among those friends were the Greenup Old Tractor, Engine and Machinery club, who served home made ice cream from an old hand crank ice cream churner with a motor attached to it.
President Mike Bryant said his organization is always happy to help any event that benefits the agriculture youth.
Following a stump speech by Hall, where he highlighted projects such as getting water to 85 houses in Siloam and the establishment of a countywide ambulance service, Pastor Dan Brown of the Flatwoods Free Will Baptist Church blessed the food and it was time to eat.
While the rain had started once again, that didn’t deter anyone folks from getting soaked while waiting in line to for servings of pulled pork, hot dogs, chicken, cole slaw, fresh green beans, baked beans, cucumber salad, squash salad and cobbler with homemade ice cream.