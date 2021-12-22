GREENUP Members of Greenup County 4H and Greenup County FFA met at Imel’s Greenhouse on Route 1 Tuesday to show their appreciation for donations earmarked for portable livestock pens.
The livestock pens will be used at the Greenup County Fairgrounds. Due to their portable nature, they can be moved to other locations to raise awareness of agriculture in the county. Farm Credit Services of Mid-America made a substantial donation and presented the FFA and 4H with a check for $10,000.
The original purchase price of the pens in 2020 was $49,000. An auction at Greenup County High School raised $10,000. The groups held pens sponsorship among families and community members for $250 lifetime sponsorships, they received a $10,000 donation from the 4H District Board, and donations collected from individuals such as Kenny Imel totaled another $4,000. Currently, given the total raised including the $10,000 from Farm Credit Services of Mid-America on Tuesday, the balance left on the purchase of the pens is at $20,000.
Seth Patton, a Greenup County native who is a Financial Officer for Farm Credit Services of Mid-America in Mount Sterling, said that they were glad to be able to be a part of Greenup County’s effort to raise awareness in agriculture.
“Farm Credit’s purpose is to support and provide financial services and invest in rural communities and agriculture,” Patton said. “And what better way is there to do that than to provide opportunities for the next generation to learn about agriculture?” Patton said Farm Credit was certain the new pens would aid in the goal of bringing people back to their roots in agriculture.
Farm Credit Services of Mid-America Regional Vice President Brad Burke echoed Patton’s thoughts.
“Farm Credit Services of Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative that serves over 100,000 customers in Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Ohio,” Burke said. “Each and every day we work to secure the future of agriculture in rural communities. And we do that not only by providing the money and service families need to purchase land, equipment and livestock, but also to support the next generation of agriculture by providing the funding for the educational opportunities they need.”
Burke said he was happy to fulfill Farm Credit Service’s mission through donating to the livestock pens.
The proof of both Patton and Burke’s support of the pen program was highlighted by the remarks made by 4H and FFA members Shelby McCormick, Brooklyn Greene, Allison Wireman and Emma Stevens. Each of these student speakers shared their own thoughts and the thoughts of their classmates of the importance of agriculture and agricultural programs to the community and their future. Each shared examples of how agriculture had shaped their lives and set their trajectories for a better and brighter future.
Greenup County Judge-Executive Robert Carpenter also highlighted the importance of agriculture both as an economic driver and as a cultural identity. And showing a lighter side of the community working together to fulfill needs for both the present and the future, Carpenter issued a challenge to help raise money for the livestock pens.
“I’ll donate $100 if anyone will kiss one of the goats,” Carpenter said of the two award-winning animals present in two of the portable pens.
Not to be outdone in effort or humor, County Commissioner Tony Quillen stepped up to the challenge. The goat in question seemed less than receptive however, prompting Quillen to say it was acting like most of the girls he knew in high school. And afterwards, Bud Matheny joined in to comment the goat said it would donate $150 to keep from being kissed again.