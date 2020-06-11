ASHLAND Bernice Henry was named interim city commissioner on Thursday.
Henry, 73, is the first African American woman to hold a seat on the commission. She is the second black person to sit on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners — the first was Wendell Banks.
The commission picked Henry after it accepted Monday’s resignation of former commissioner Pat Steen.
“The mayor and commissioners made a fantastic choice to fill the vacant commissioner position,” said City Manager Mike Graese. “I’ve only known Mrs. Henry for three years, but in that short time I’ve been drawn to her passion, sincerity and sense of action. The city staff and I look forward to her leadership, guidance and contributions as we move the city forward during these challenging times.”
Henry is an active member of the community and has lived in Boyd County her entire life. She said she is excited to serve the community as a commissioner.
The commission had a second reading for the following items:
• An ordinance between the city of Ashland and Bluegrass Recreation Sales and Installation that would decrease the contract amount by $1,000. This would extend the contract until July 30 for the Community Center Project for the Department of Community and Economic Development. The original contract amount was $68,689.04. The total remaining balance following the change is $45,573.05.
• An ordinance an agreement between Ashland and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC to provide property and casualty insurance broker and agent placement services from July 1 to June 30, 2021 in the amount of $14,000 and authorizing payment of same. The contact amount is $14,000.
The commission approved several items from the consent agenda:
• Awarding the bid for the water treatment plant filter under-drain and media replacement project to Tech Coat, Inc. for their bid in the amount of $571,873 for the department of engineering.
• Awarding the bid for the rental of work uniforms for a period of three years to Cintas Corporation for the departments of public services, engineering, utilities, parks & recreation and code enforcement.
• A payment of $18,508.09 to Strand Associates, Inc. for engineering services associated with the City of Ashland wastewater treatment plant expansion and improvement project for the department of utilities.
• A payment of $18,340.06 (retainage) to Womack Excavating, LLC for work completed on the community center project for the department of community and economic development.
• The acceptance of the property and casualty insurance agreements submitted for renewal this policy year with coverage effective on July 1.
• The request from Post 76 Baseball, LLC to conduct the Cliff Webb Memorial Fourth of July tournament on July 2-5 in Central Park. The hours will range between 5:30 p.m. to midnight and requires an extension of park hours. The league agrees to follow COVID-19 guidelines set forth by Gov. Andy Beshear.
The board of commissioners will meet again at noon on Thursday, June 18.
Editor’s note: There will be an in-depth feature on Bernice Henry in the weekend edition of The Daily Independent.