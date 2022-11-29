ASHLAND Community members assembled at Ashland Independent Central Office Monday evening to demand answers regarding the recent termination of former Tomcats basketball coach Jason Mays.
Ashland Blazer High School Principal Jamie Campbell announced the removal of Mays on Nov. 15, following an investigation in which Mays was accused of violating Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Bylaw 16.
KHSAA Bylaw 16 pertains to recruiting athletes stating, "a pupil at any grade level shall not be recruited to a member school of the KHSAA to participate in athletics."
Three weeks after Ashland Blazer's self-reported violation in June, an audio recording of a conversation between May and a parent of a Boyd County student athlete began circulating online.
According to previous reports on the issue, in the phone call, May spoke of the student's athletic ability, making guarantees of playing time and improved game if the parents chose to transfer their child to Ashland.
On Monday evening, the school board meeting started as typical, with the Pledge of Allegiance and a student showcase before Board Chairperson Don Ashby transitioned the pace.
Ashby took note of the congregation of people.
Before opening the meeting for public comment, Ashby said the board would allot only 15 minutes to the topic and informed the audience that while the board was not permitted to get involved in "personnel decisions" by law, the board was receptive to hearing comments and concerns.
Keith Salyers, a longtime resident of Ashland and former sports official, took the floor first.
Salyers spoke of his high school sports background, saying he was experienced in officiating a wide range of sports — he had even called state volleyball tournaments.
Salyers said that given this experience, "I know the KHSAA from the inside and how they work."
Salyers said he had no official dog in the fight, saying that he had no children or family members playing for or attending the school system but that he was there to seek only the truth of the matter.
Board members sat calmly as Salyers began his questioning.
Salyers first asked the board if Mays was terminated due to a mandate from KHSAA.
If so, Salyers said the board should make communications from KHSAA public since the allegations, including the phone call, against Mays were.
"If not, who made the decision?" Salyers asked the silent board.
"As elected officials, no answer tells us everything we need to know," Salyers said after a brief pause with still no commentary.
"We will remember this," Salyers said, alluding to voters' input in upcoming elections.
Donna Suttle next introduced herself on the record.
Suttle said she has been involved with the school for decades, raising hundreds of thousands in boosters and scholarship funds.
"I have continually supported this school," Suttle said, adding that if the situation didn't become more transparent, she may stop the fundraising.
"So he may have recruited someone. I don't give a (expletive)," Suttle said. " ... We don't have a winning team, we don't make revenue."
In the four years as the Tomcats' head coach, Mays' teams amassed 99 wins out of 127 played games.
Before COVID-19 brought a premature end to the 2019-20 season, Ashland went 33-0.
"If he did something so God-awful, that's another thing," Suttle said, "but, Lord, look what good he's done."
With the board still remaining silent on the issue, Salyers resumed speaking.
"You work for us," he said. "We pay your salaries."
Board member David Latherow chimed in, saying he believed there was a misunderstanding on the scope of the board. "We have no say in hiring or firing."
"We're aware you have no say, but the person beside you does. That's why we're here," Salyers said, motioning to Superintendent Sean Howard, seated to Latherow's right.
Latherow again spoke of the board's responsibilities, saying it was unfair to have the board members' character "impugned" over matters they legally have no say in.
"I'm impugning this stonewalling," Salyers retorted. "Was it (Mays' termination) because of KHSAA or Sean Howard?"
As Latherow began to say the board was not permitted to answer, Salyers redirected the line of questioning directly to Howard.
"Did KHSAA tell you to fire him?" Salyers asked.
"No," Howard responded, telling those in attendance that the building principal, Jamie Campbell, made the recommendation to terminate Mays.
Salyers said he had an anonymous source from KHSAA who said they had a verbal agreement with the school to not terminate.
Latherow then asked Salyers how he possibly had a source willing to comment on an ongoing investigation that has yet to be concluded.
Salyers declined to reveal his source due to the preservation of the person's career, he said.
In June, Campbell said that Mays "is 100% still Ashland's boys basketball coach and there is no reason to believe that he is not going to be (come 2022-23)," according to reports by The Daily Independent following the self-reported violation.
In the announcement of Mays' termination from earlier this month, Campbell shifted his tone saying, "Additional information was received based upon a separate investigation conducted by KHSAA staff."
"... We were provided until Nov. 25 to reinvestigate and propose other sanctions. Based upon that investigation, Jason Mays has been relieved of his duties as head basketball coach at Ashland Blazer High School."
According to the board, additional matters are under investigation and cannot be discussed.
The Daily Independent reached out to Jamie Campbell. However, he was unavailable for comment as of this report.
