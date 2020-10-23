OLIVE HILL Family is standing strong with Alberta McCoy.
The Olive Hill woman, known as Nanny by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, has endured health challenges in the last year, suffering a heart attack, then being diagnosed with colon cancer. Her latest challenge: a diagnosis of melanoma.
“Through it all, she has battled with tenacity and a smile,” said granddaughter Rachel Francis of Greenville, Ohio.
To show their support, her family surprised her this month with T-shirts that read “Her Fight is Our Fight! #NannyStrong” and a visit.
“Despite her health battles over the last year, 2020 has seen milestones worth celebrating,” Francis said, including her 90th birthday in June and a landmark anniversary: She and husband Ray marked their 70th year of marriage.