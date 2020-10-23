Nanny

Alberta McCoy is pictured with her husband, Ray; daughter Rhonda Reynolds; grandchildren Jennifer Panganiban, Victoria Martin, Brent McCoy, Stephanie Reynolds, Robin Boughey, Jessica Reynolds and Rachel Francis; grandsons-in-law Mark Panganiban, Joe Martin and Craig Boughey; and great-grandchildren Parker Francis, Ethan and Isaac Boughey, Kamryn and Ryan Francis, Camari Parker, and Natalie, Nathan and Mark Panganiban. Unable to attend were her daughter,Martha Jean Kelly;son-in-law Ron Reynolds;grandson Jack Reynolds;and grandson-in-law and granddaughter Jeff and Madilyn Francis.

OLIVE HILL Family is standing strong with Alberta McCoy.

The Olive Hill woman, known as Nanny by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, has endured health challenges in the last year, suffering a heart attack, then being diagnosed with colon cancer. Her latest challenge: a diagnosis of melanoma.

“Through it all, she has battled with tenacity and a smile,” said granddaughter Rachel Francis of Greenville, Ohio.

To show their support, her family surprised her this month with T-shirts that read “Her Fight is Our Fight! #NannyStrong” and a visit.

“Despite her health battles over the last year, 2020 has seen milestones worth celebrating,” Francis said, including her 90th birthday in June and a landmark anniversary: She and husband Ray marked their 70th year of marriage.

