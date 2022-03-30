ASHLAND Ashland Family Services Directors shared their achievements, plans and struggles with the Ashland Rotary on Monday.
Rose-Linda Stafford is the director of South Ashland Family Resource Center, which serves students and families at Oakview, Poage and Charles Russell Elementary Schools. Karen Gearheart is the director of the Ashland Youth Services Center-Middle School, which serves the district’s middle school students and families.
The two stood beside the rotary podium and shared that the pandemic changed their approach to nearly everything in their centers. Gatherings and educational opportunities went virtual, fulfilling needs moved to drive-through and drop-off formats to avoid spreading the disease, they explained.
Stafford also said the pandemic has exasperated some issues the families and children are facing. Mental health is a significant issue that has been intensified by the pandemic. The centers work to refer people for help as much as they can, but they say they are exhausting resources as fast as they come available.
The two say they see a lot of trauma, and it’s not just a one-incident trauma, but generational trauma. Stafford said they metaphorically have to wrap their arms around the whole family and see what they can do.
From helping quarantined students get their homework to clothes, showers and dental care, the centers do their best to meet the needs of students and their families. This is done partially through legislative funding, but they say that doesn’t supply near enough. The centers rely on grants and community partners for a lot of funding and help.
The South Ashland United Methodist Church is one partner. The church packs the bags that go home with students who face food insecurity and wouldn’t otherwise eat on the weekends. The Boyd County Public Library helps with literacy materials and events.
The centers work to curb the impacts of poverty, drug and substance abuse, mental health issues, homelessness and more within the school district.
The directors said the number of homeless students in the district is listed at 61, but they know that’s not accurate as so many are unwilling to admit their status. However, they do say there are more resources available to those students if they are listed with the school as homeless.
This can mean couch-surfing, motel-living, living with a friend or other similar living situations; it doesn’t necessarily mean without a roof over their head, they explained.
Stafford shared that it’s hard to think about what students have to deal with when they go home, but the centers do as much as possible and are incredibly grateful for their partners. They listed many throughout their presentation. Stafford said if they listed them all, they’d be there all day.
The centers help with adult education, financial literacy and hold community baby showers for expecting mothers. The goal is to take away any barrier to education that they can. They also work to provide students with experiences they may not otherwise have, such as a movie in a theater.
They will work with Camp Landing this summer to provide a free movie. The summer program takes students swimming. A day in the park with activities from community partners is in the works and so much more.
They also shared that they worked to educate those who find themselves parenting a child they didn’t plan to parent. An upcoming topic will be cyber safety.
Gearheart said adults posing as children and talking to kids can be a common threat and problem. The goal is to educate those who — for example, grandparents — aren’t exactly familiar with the technology of today in order to help keep students safe.
They also said they see young students, as young as sixth grade, addicted to vape pens. Gearheart said, “if you are waiting until high school to talk to your kids, you’ve missed the boat, y’all.” She said parents and guardians have to start talking to their kids about these things in elementary school.
Overall there is a plethora of work done by the four centers in the Ashland Independent School District, along with their counterparts in other districts. The directors are grateful for their partners, hoping for more funding out of the legislative budget and looking forward to gathering people together for more in-person activities and education.
