Two attorneys and the family of a murdered Floyd County woman are seeking answers and more information regarding the death of 39-year-old Amber Spradlin, they announced in a press conference at the Prestonsburg courthouse on Thursday afternoon.
Attorney Mark Wohlander, attorney Dale Golden and Debbie Hall, Spradlin’s cousin, all spoke during the event, which drew both media representatives and community members.
Wohlander described Spradlin’s June 19 murder as “brutal.” Her body was discovered at a residence on Arkansas Creek in Martin on June 19.
Through tears, Hall went into detail about the events of the night of June 18 and the wee hours of the 19th.
“She was stabbed not once, not twice, not three times, but at least 11 times in her head, her neck and her throat,” Hall said. “These monsters slit her throat all the way around. They took a knife and stabbed her right in front of her throat all the way through to her spine. They stabbed her underneath her cheekbone all the way up behind her eyeball. They stabbed her in the side of the head and broke the knife tip off in her head.
“I can’t imagine what she was going through and how she was feeling,” Hall added after a brief pause. “It is horrible.”
Kentucky State Police has not revealed a list of suspects, but Wohlander assured KSP is handling the investigation properly and is pleading with the community to steer away from conspiracy theories and rumors of a cover-up.
“Don’t expect any arrests for a couple of months,” Wohlander said. “I can share a little about what I’ve heard. It was brutal. There was blood everywhere — blood mixed with other blood and other DNA.
“… There have been a couple dozen search warrants executed; they’re looking at cell phones, computers, text messages, GPS, cell tower information. It’s not a cover-up. You don’t want to arrest the wrong people for the wrong things. I’ve got nothing but praise (for KSP Post 9).”
According to Hall, the 4-foot-11 Spradlin finished her shift as a hostess at The Brickhouse in Prestonsburg on June 18.
“She was so thrilled with that job,” Hall said. “With all her health problems, there’s no doubt she could’ve gotten disability, but she wanted to be like everybody else. … She wanted and needed to fit in.”
Hall said Spradlin was with a group that included two men she trusted that night. The party worked its way to the Seasons Inn and then to the residence where her body was eventually discovered.
“I don’t know what in the world would’ve gone so wrong,” Hall said. “But there was a 911 call, and no one went.”
Much of Wohlander’s speech on Thursday centered upon the 911 center. He said it used to be at KSP Post 9 before relocating to the city of Prestonsburg. Since then, things changed for the worse, he said.
“The 911 center is my biggest concern,” Wohlander said. “I will not rest until it’s put back at the Kentucky State Police post.
“You all are citizens,” he told the crowd, “whether you live in Prestonsburg or in Floyd County. When you call 911, you need to know somebody’s going to come.”
Wohlander and Hall both alluded to multiple 911 calls being made and considerable time elapsed before any first responders arrived.
Dale Golden, of the Golden Law Office in Lexington, said he’s representing Spradlin’s family.
“I’m asking all of you to assist in my efforts to help this family by providing information,” he said.
Golden said he needs information regarding the following: The events of the evening of June 18; about 911 calls that have gone unanswered or calls resulting in a delayed dispatch; about the agreement that transferred 911 responsibilities from KSP to the city, along with details of the contract; and about the transition of responsibilities from KSP over to the city.
Golden said to contact him by visiting goldenlawoffice.com if anyone has that information.
Hall said she can’t sleep anymore “because my nights are filled with visions of what happened to her. I don’t know the terror she had. I can just imagine her screaming and trying to fight back.
“There’s a monster out there,” Hall continued, “and people who know things about this and don’t want to tell, they’re a monster, too. They’re every bit as bad. We can’t sit back and let these things happen.
“They have stolen a light from our family, and our lives will never be the same again. I just pray we get justice for her.”