CATLETTSBURG The Marsee family didn’t have to wait too long to enjoy the fruits of their labor in the garden.
The Summit family will wait for the corn, tomatoes, peppers and the like, but they’ve already harvested some greens from their second garden, the one they planted using free seeds they received from the Boyd County Extension Office.
“We have already enjoyed wonderful salad from the lettuce we’ve grown,” Hailey Marsee, 28, said. “My husband and daughter were excited. We went out back and my daughter said, ‘I think I’m gonna try this, Mom.’ She took a big bite of lettuce and she liked it.”
COVID-19 has caused many re-evaluate how they spend their time and many have taken to growing their own vegetables, reminiscent of Victory gardens raised at homes and in public parks during World War I and World War II.
Lori Bowling, Boyd County Extension Agent for Horticulture, said she has worked through the pandemic, observing social distancing, even while the extension office has been closed to the public.
“I’ve gotten a lot of calls about gardening questions,” she said. “I’ve not stopped working in the office, even though the office is closed to public. Our phones have been ringing every day and I’m getting a lot of gardening questions.”
Bowling said her office, as always, supports and encourages backyard gardens. This year, she said she saw on Facebook that West Virginia University’s extension office was distributing information about Victory gardens as well as nutrition information.
“You could go on their Facebook page and do a survey and they would send you gardening information and you could choose a packet of seed and they would send it to you,” she said.
As social distancing and isolation became the temporary norm, Bowling was looking for a way to keep gardening going in the area.
“In the past few years, Rural King has donated garden seed that doesn’t sell and I hand it out,” she said. “The Master Gardeners made little bags — 850 of them — grab bags of garden seed to hand out (at the Home and Garden Show), so that got canceled and we had all these bags of garden seed and I went to our food nutrition person and we partnered.”
They offered a packet to anyone who answered a short survey. For homes with children, they included some children’s activities. They received 1,000 completed surveys in nine days.
“We had to shut it down,” Bowling said, noting there was enough seed to supply all those who had answered survey questions.
“We had seeds for a little bit of everything: herbs, lettuces, spinach, beans, corn,” she said.
Packets weren’t limited to Kentuckians, although most went to Kentuckians. Others went to would-be gardeners in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, West Virginia, Ohio, New Hampshire and Michigan.
“I get calls all the time for seeds,” she said, adding she had seed packets in front of the extension office that were scooped up in one day.
Bowling said many recipients sent her pictures of them — or their children — planting their gardens. She said she hopes to receive more pictures at harvest time.
Marsee, who was taking Master Gardener classes, said she lost her job because of the COVID-19 pandemic and found she had more time to garden this year.
“It’s really put our lives on pause and made us stop and think,” she said, adding gardening has been helpful in her thinking process as she takes the time to be closer to earth.
“It’s like therapy,” she said. “We enjoy it more than anything.”
Growing a garden makes eating healthy easier, too, she said. “It has made us not have to go to the store as much and be tempted to buy more junk than normal.” She also gains a certain amount of security knowing where her food came from and enjoy the results of the family’s labor.
It’s not too surprising to see a rush to garden this year, Bowling said, noting people turn to gardening during a crisis.
“I saw this in 2008 and after 9/11,” she said. “Any time there is a crisis like that, whether the worry is they won’t be able to afford food or they will have to supplement their food source.”
She said she expects interest in canning to rise in July.
As for her seed program, it exceeded her expectations.
“It’s really blossomed into something huge,” she said.
