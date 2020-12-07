EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was printed as a result of speaking with families of inmates who are currently held at the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution. Due to fear of retribution against their loved ones for speaking to the press, the family members have asked to be anonymous. Therefore, the newspaper is using either their first names or a pseudonym.
SUMMIT Families of inmates held at the Ashland Federal Correctional Institution told The Daily Independent the prison hasn’t been entirely forthright about the conditions in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“This is abhorrent,” said Carrie, one family member. “Animals are treated better than this. I understand they’re there for a reason, but they’re also human beings.”
As of Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons lists 135 current inmate cases and 20 current staff cases. So far, BOP numbers show 119 prisoners and 13 staff members have recovered from the virus. One death, that of 52-year-old Avery Poynter on Dec. 2, was reported by officials on Friday.
However, two families told The Daily Independent that the numbers of infected inmates may be much, much higher. One woman, Michelle, said her loved one estimated that around half of the prison’s population has come down with the virus. Another said whenever she reads the number to her loved one during phone calls, he says, “no, they’re much higher than that. That’s wrong.”
“Through the prison grapevine, they’re thinking it’s half the inmates and almost all the staff who have it,” Michelle said. “The big concern is if they’re going to have to bring temps in to cover their shifts. We heard recently that the prison librarian had to cover a CO shift one night.”
According to the BOP, there are currently 979 inmates at the prison. While BOP has never given a straight answer when asked about the number of staff at the facility, a 2019 Prison Rape Elimination Act report states the staff capacity is 248.
Food may be the cause of the some of that number being tamped down. All of the interviewed families reported food shortages behind the prison walls — what little food folks can get are set aside by the inmates for later. If they’re taken into medical isolation, the other inmates will raid their food supply, according to the families.
The food situation, according to the families, is dire enough that not every man was given a meal on Thanksgiving. A draft motion asking for a federal judge to step into the situation states the food rations have “been greatly reduced.”
“Inmates had been, for more than nine months, given one hot meal a day to be eaten in the dorms,” the inmates wrote. “We are now receiving a cold breakfast and a frozen box lunch at lunch and dinner. Inmates have to thaw out the frozen meals before they can be eaten — cold.”
The commissary, where inmates can purchase food and other products, has either been shut down or drastically reduced, according to the families.
The spread is being driven by the lack of space at the 80-year-old facility to socially distance, according to the families. Positive and negative inmates are frequently held in the same areas — even when separated, the age of the prison doesn’t allow for air to circulate, according to families.
One woman, Zelda, said her loved one contracted the virus and was placed in a sick hall with more than 150 inmates. With a fever above 105 Fahrenheit, the man was given some Aspirin to drop the temperature and slept for two days, according to the woman.
Eventually, the man received some outside medical attention, but it took his oxygen supply dropping drastically, according to Zelda. Even then, he was taken back to the prison and prescribed a Tylenol and an inhaler — a common prescription issued in the prison, according to the families. He was later given a shot in his backside and a prescription. As of Friday, Zelda hadn’t heard from her family member.
Among the inmates, they’re melting cough drops and Tang to combat the virus, according to Carrie.
Fear of retaliation is very real among the inmates and their families. Some families reported the email and text messaging program used by inmates was down following some of the information leaking out, Michelle said.
Michelle reported that when she called to ask about her loved one, the prison counselor shifted around his release to a halfway house date.
“The big concern is if they completely shut off communication to the outside,” Michelle said.
The BOP was asked to respond to the claims made by these families via an email sent on Friday. BOP was informed that this story would appear in today’s edition. As of Sunday, BOP did not comment on these claims.
