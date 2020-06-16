GREENUP A Flatwoods man inadvertently got himself arrested over the weekend after telling his ex-girlfriend his house was being burglarized, according to a court records.
Ryan J. Cornwell, 39, was booked Sunday on charges of possession of a gun by a convicted felon and falsely reporting an emergency incident. Bond was set at $5,000 Monday in Greenup County District Court.
Greenup County deputies responded at around 4:34 p.m. Sunday on State Route 1458 after receiving reports of the break-in. Cornwell, according to court records, had texted his girlfriend that he someone had broken in on him.
When officers arrived, they found Cornwell and a man inside, records show. Cornwell told police he knew the dude and had been around him all day, the citation states.
While investigating the “burglary,” police turned up a .22-caliber pistol inside of a Nike shoe, the warrant states.
