FALLSBURG The third annual Fallsburg Summer Stage will be Friday and Saturday, with headliners Arlo McKinley and Magnolia Boulevard.

McKinley, who hails from Cincinnati, sang in church as a child and listened to his father's records of artists ranging from Hank Williams and George Jones to Bob Dylan and Van Morrison.

After performing in bands as a teen, he began writing songs when he was in his 20s, mixing those sounds from his childhood with rock and soul.

He released his debut album titled "Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound" in 2014 and began touring. In March 2020, he became the final artist signed by legendary singer/songwriter John Prine's Oh Boy Records label just before Prine's death that April. In August 2020, McKinley released his sophomore album and Oh Boy debut, "Die Midwestern," recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio with Grammy-winning producer Matt Ross-Spang.

Last year, McKinley released "This Mess We're In."

Lexington-based Magnolia Boulevard's latest EP, "Things Are Gonna Change," offers five songs focused on the topic of change. The band includes bass player and Ashlander Chris Justice.

The lineup

Friday

Dark Moon Hollow

Jeremy Short

The Wooks

Magnolia Boulevard

The John Inghram Band (After Party)

Saturday

Sam King, acoustic

The Lonesome Goats, acoustic

Sydney Adams, acoustic

Corduroy Brown, full band

Phil Barnett, acoustic

Cody Lee Meece, full band

The Winetree, acoustic

Shelby Lore, full band

Scott T. Smith, acoustic

Sean Whiting, full band

Geno Seale, acoustic

El Dorodo, full band

Arlo McKinley, full band

John Inghram’s Dead Center (After Party), full band

Doors will open at noon on Friday. Camping is available.

Festival organizers say attendees should bring cash, as vendors will accept cash and there is no ATM access on the property. Also bring ID, seating and blankets for festival seating.

For tickets, visit holdmyticket.com.

The location is 5462 North Highway 3.

(606) 326-2661 |

lward@dailyindependent.com

