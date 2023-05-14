FALLSBURG The third annual Fallsburg Summer Stage will be Friday and Saturday, with headliners Arlo McKinley and Magnolia Boulevard.
McKinley, who hails from Cincinnati, sang in church as a child and listened to his father's records of artists ranging from Hank Williams and George Jones to Bob Dylan and Van Morrison.
After performing in bands as a teen, he began writing songs when he was in his 20s, mixing those sounds from his childhood with rock and soul.
He released his debut album titled "Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound" in 2014 and began touring. In March 2020, he became the final artist signed by legendary singer/songwriter John Prine's Oh Boy Records label just before Prine's death that April. In August 2020, McKinley released his sophomore album and Oh Boy debut, "Die Midwestern," recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio with Grammy-winning producer Matt Ross-Spang.
Last year, McKinley released "This Mess We're In."
Lexington-based Magnolia Boulevard's latest EP, "Things Are Gonna Change," offers five songs focused on the topic of change. The band includes bass player and Ashlander Chris Justice.
The lineup
Friday
Dark Moon Hollow
Jeremy Short
The Wooks
Magnolia Boulevard
The John Inghram Band (After Party)
Saturday
Sam King, acoustic
The Lonesome Goats, acoustic
Sydney Adams, acoustic
Corduroy Brown, full band
Phil Barnett, acoustic
Cody Lee Meece, full band
The Winetree, acoustic
Shelby Lore, full band
Scott T. Smith, acoustic
Sean Whiting, full band
Geno Seale, acoustic
El Dorodo, full band
Arlo McKinley, full band
John Inghram’s Dead Center (After Party), full band
Doors will open at noon on Friday. Camping is available.
Festival organizers say attendees should bring cash, as vendors will accept cash and there is no ATM access on the property. Also bring ID, seating and blankets for festival seating.
For tickets, visit holdmyticket.com.
The location is 5462 North Highway 3.
