PRESTONSBURG Paul Hay, of Fallsburg, has been awarded the Appalachian Hardwood Training Initiative Scholarship at Big Sandy Community and Technical College.
Hay is pursuing a degree in construction technology, a program that prepares students with the skills and knowledge necessary for a career in building homes and businesses.
Hay attended Lawrence County High School, graduating in 2008. He chose to study construction because he is drawn to hands-on work, and he enjoys woodworking.
Hay is studying blueprint reading, site layout, foundation work, rough framing, roofing, finish work, cost estimating and material preparation for construction sites, as well as gaining practical experience in the carpentry shop.
The Appalachian Hardwood Training Initiative develops educational and training opportunities for those employed in the industry’s sawmills and wood manufacturing facilities throughout the ARC region and for underemployed and unemployed individuals in the region.
For more information about Big Sandy’s Construction Technology Program, email lmcginnis0003@kctcs.edu.