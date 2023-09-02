As autumn nears, the fall fun starts kicking in.
There are plenty of activities you can enjoy without having the bejeesus scared out of you.
That will come later.
Meanwhile, here are some other opportunities.
Wednesday
Fraley Festival of Traditional Music, Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill.
Thursday
Fraley Festival of Traditional Music, Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill.
Friday
Fraley Festival of Traditional Music, Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill.
Saturday
Fraley Festival of Traditional Music, Carter Caves State Resort Park, Olive Hill.
Sept. 15
Poage Landing Days, downtown Ashland.
41st annual St. George Greek Festival, 701 11th Ave., Huntington.
Sept. 16
Poage Landing Days, downtown Ashland.
41st annual St. George Greek Festival, 701 11th Ave., Huntington.
Sept. 17
Poage Landing Days, downtown Ashland.
41st annual St. George Greek Festival, 701 11th Ave., Huntington.
Sept. 23
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Market on the Square, downdown Ashland.
Sept. 30
2 p.m. — FoxFire Music and Arts Festival, Port of Ashland. Performers will include Morgan Wade, Kameron Marlowe, Uncle Lucius, Kat Hasty, Kendell Marvel, Pillbox Patti, Corduroy Brown, Emmy Davis and Justin Pruitt.
10 a.m. to 4 p .m. — Fall Festival and Car show, Otway Covered Bridge, 341 Curtis Smith Road, Otway.
Oct. 1
2 p.m. — FoxFire Music and Arts Festival, Port of Ashland. Performers will include Elle King, Larry Fleet, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Nolan Taylor, Cassandra Lewis, Jayce Turley, Hunter Flynn and Tyler Waller.
Oct. 6
4:30 to 6 p.m. — West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Milton, W.Va.
Oct. 7
3 to 8 p.m. — Corks and Kegs benefit, Barboursville, W.Va.
5 p.m. — Sixth annual Siptacular Wine Festival, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Huntington.
Oct. 13
Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rio Grande, Ohio. Performances by Landon McFadden, Jack and Davis Reid and The Davisson Brothers Band.
Oct. 14
Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rio Grande, Ohio. Performances by 23 Southbound, Simba Jordan, Spencere Crandall and fireworks by “Rockets Over Rio” Fireworks.
1 to 7 p.m. — Chilifest2023, Pullman Square, Huntington.
4 to 8 p.m. — Firkin Fest, 1509 Winchester Ave., Ashland.
Oct. 15
Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rio Grande, Ohio. Performances will be by Henhouse Prowlers, J ohnny Staats and The Delivery Boys and Bryce Leatherwood.
Oct. 21
CK AutumnFest begins in Ceredo and Kenova, W.Va.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Second annual Craft Show Safe Trick-or-Treat, El Hasa Shrine Temple, 13450 Ky. 180, Ashland.
11 a.m. — Cosmic Holler Film Fesitval, a celebration of sci-fi cinema, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
1 to 7 p.m. — Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo/Halloween Show, Boyd Convention and Arts Center, 15605 Ky. 180, Catlettsburg. Admission: $10 at the door; those 12 and younger admitted free.
5 p.m. — Flatwoods Fall Festival and At the Park After Dark, 2513 Reed St.
6 p.m. — A Haunted Evening at the Library: Gala 2023, Cabell County Public Library, 455 Ninth St., Huntington.
Oct. 22
1 to 7 p.m. — Tri-State Exotic Animal Expo/Halloween Show, Boyd Convention and Arts Center, 15605 Ky. 180, Catlettsburg. Admission: $10 at the door; those 12 and younger admitted free.
Oct. 24
6 p.m. — C-K AutumnFest Parade, Route 60, Ceredo and Kenova.
Oct. 27
7 p.m. — Haunted Hops: JK’s Halloween Party, Taps and Heritage, 210 11th St., Huntington.
Pumpkin House ready for visitors in Ceredo, W.Va.