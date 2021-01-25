MOREHEAD Changes to Morehead State’s Spring 2021 academic calendar were established upon the experimental procedures used last semester amid the pandemic.
A condensed semester based on Fall 2020, which MSU President Dr. Jay Morgan called a successful strain, has canceled spring break and shortened services across campus to prioritize people’s health and safety.
“I think it was a very successful semester. There was obviously some strain, but all in all, I think we did a great job last fall,” said Morgan. “I have nothing but compliments, and I hope we can turn around and do that this spring.”
A total of 217 MSU-related Covid cases were reported last fall and according to Morehead State’s ‘Health at MSU’ webpage, there have already been 49 new MSU related cases since Jan. 1.
Despite rising cases in Rowan County, Morgan has no concerns about the spring semester.
“We really feel like our campus is a very safe atmosphere,” said Morgan. “Sure, we’re going to have cases, everybody knows we’re going to have cases. But our campus can really be a little bit like a bubble, and I think our students are just as safe here as they can be at home.”
There is currently no formalized backup plan in the event that cases rise too high.
Spring semester classes began Jan. 19 and will end May 7. There will be two academic breaks on February 17 and March 30 in place of spring break. The tentative date for commencement is May 8, but the decision to have an in-person ceremony is on standby.
Sixty percent of classes will be face-to-face, 35% will be online or hybrid and 5% will be held at MSU’s regional campuses.
Morgan said that MSU suffered an enrollment decrease of 3-3.5% since last semester.
“We’re having a really good year,” said Morgan. “We may be down 3-3.5%, but I’m going to call that a success in the middle of a pandemic.”
Nunn Hall is still the designated quarantine residence hall on campus. Per CDC guidelines, MSU has reduced the duration a student must self-quarantine from 14 days to 10.
For the first few weeks, the Camden-Carroll Library and the Adron Doran University Center will close early to prevent spread.
Morgan is optimistic that the Spring semester will have minimal issues and advises that students continue to wear masks, keep distance and avoid crowds.
“Everyone’s doing what they can to try and make this the best of what we can,” said Morgan. “We’re all in this together and if we can stay in it together then we’ll get through this.”