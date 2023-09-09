Sept. 15
- Poage Landing Days, downtown Ashland.
- 41st annual St. George Greek Festival, 701 11th Ave., Huntington.
Sept. 16
- Poage Landing Days, downtown Ashland.
- 41st annual St. George Greek Festival, 701 11th Ave., Huntington.
Sept. 17
- Poage Landing Days, downtown Ashland.
- 41st annual St. George Greek Festival, 701 11th Ave., Huntington.
Sept. 23
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Market on the Square, downtown Ashland.
Sept. 30
- 2 p.m. — FoxFire Music and Arts Festival, Port of Ashland. Performers will include Morgan Wade, Kameron Marlowe, Uncle Lucius, Kat Hasty, Kendell Marvel, Pillbox Patti, Corduroy Brown, Emmy Davis and Justin Pruitt.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p .m. — Fall Festival and Car show, Otway Covered Bridge, 341 Curtis Smith Road, Otway.
Oct. 1
2 p.m. — FoxFire Music and Arts Festival, Port of Ashland. Performers will include Elle King, Larry Fleet, Tanner Usrey, J.R. Carroll, Nolan Taylor, Cassandra Lewis, Jayce Turley, Hunter Flynn and Tyler Waller.
Oct. 6
4:30 to 6 p.m. — West Virginia Pumpkin Festival, Milton, W.Va.
Oct. 7
- 3 to 8 p.m. — Corks and Kegs benefit, Barboursville, W.Va.
- 5 p.m. — Sixth annual Siptacular Wine Festival, Sip Downtown Brasserie, Huntington.
Oct. 13
- Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rio Grande, Ohio. Performances by Landon McFadden, Jack and Davis Reid and The Davisson Brothers Band.
- Halloween Hootenanny feature a free show by From the Hills, Jayce Turley, JuJu Crow and Tantric, Wireman’s Stables and Venue, South Shore.
Oct. 14
- Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rio Grande, Ohio. Performances by 23 Southbound, Simba Jordan, Spencer Crandall and fireworks by “Rockets Over Rio” Fireworks.
- 1 to 7 p.m. — Chilifest2023, Pullman Square, Huntington.
- 4 to 8 p.m. — Firkin Fest, 1509 Winchester Ave., Ashland.
- Shows by TRAPT and Crazy Townx at Halloween Hootenanny; Cost: $20; Wireman’s Stables and Venue, South Shore.
Oct. 15
Bob Evans Farm Festival, Rio Grande, Ohio. Performances will be by Henhouse Prowlers, Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys and Bryce Leatherwood.
Oct. 21
- CK AutumnFest begins in Ceredo and Kenova, W.Va.
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Second annual Craft Show Safe Trick-or-Treat, El Hasa Shrine Temple, 13450 Ky. 180, Ashland.
11 a.m. — Cosmic Holler Film Festival, a celebration of sci-fi cinema, Paramount Arts Center, Ashland.
- 5 p.m. — Flatwoods Fall Festival and At the Park After Dark, 2513 Reed St.
- 6 p.m. — A Haunted Evening at the Library: Gala 2023, Cabell County Public Library, 455 Ninth St., Huntington.
Oct. 24
6 p.m. — C-K AutumnFest Parade, Route 60, Ceredo and Kenova.
Oct. 27
Pumpkin House ready for visitors in Ceredo, W.Va.