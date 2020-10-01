ASHLAND The Boyd Convention and Arts Center will begin its series of drive-in movies tonight with a showing of “Remember the Titans.”
Parking will be open at 5:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7.
While the event is free, those attending should register by going to the Boyd County Convention and Tourism Bureau on Facebook and using the event link, said Justin Pruitt, the center’s manager.
“All five movies are on there, so whatever movie you want to see, you click and reserve,” he said, noting it requires one ticket per car. Tickets are still available.
Pruitt said he, along with Boyd County Tourism and Convention Bureau Executive Director Courtney Gillette, Community & Economic Development Director at Boyd County Fiscal Court T.J. Morrison and Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney came up with the idea to show free movies. When they found out the initial cost of buying the equipment would be as much as $13,000, they decided to use the services of FunFlicks Outdoor Movies of Kentucky, a Lexington company that provides indoor and outdoor movie equipment rental, including a 40-foot screen.
Pruitt said the cost is usually $1,800 per movie, but because the county scheduled five movies, the cost was $1,600 per movie.
Attendees will be directed to their spot in the large parking lot, where they can tune into an FM station to get sound. Pruitt said there also will be speakers.
Different food trucks will serve at each movie. Tonight The Giddy Piggy and Kona Ice will be the vendors. Viewers can stay in their cars or bring lawn chairs to sit in outside.
Gillette said she chose movies from what was available, with an eye toward seasonal favorites like “Hocus Pocus,” scheduled for Oct. 29 and “Hotel Transylvania,” scheduled for Oct. 22. The Oct. 15 movie, “Halloweentown,” was chosen by the public. Members of the public could vote on the center's Facebook page. Gillette said it was between “Halloweentown” and “Beetlejuice.”
The goal was to offer three family movies with appeal to various ages and two animated films.
Pruitt said he's already happy with the interest in the movie series and hopes it can be done again, perhaps next summer.
“I'm so happy we're able to provide this free service,” he said. “People just want something to do to get out of the house.”
Fall Flicks Lineup
Movies will be show at 7 p.m. Thursdays in October, starting today with “Remember the Titans.” Other movies will be:
Oct. 8: “Monsters Inc.”
Oct. 15: “Halloweentown.”
Oct. 22: “Hotel Transylvania.”
Oct. 29: “Hocus Pocus.”
To register, use the link on the Boyd Convention and Arts Center page on Facebook. The center is at 15605 Ky. 180 in Catlettsburg.