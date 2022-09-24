HUNTINGTON After years hosting its Cast Iron Cook-off, the Heritage Farm Village and Museum event is part of the farm’s fall festival, Audy Perry, executive director of Heritage Farm Foundation, said. The farm is an open-air living history museum focusing on Appalachian culture and history.
“The Fall Festival grew out of the Cast Iron Cookoff,” Perry said. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 1. Admission is $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and veterans and $10 for children. Those 3 and younger will be admitted free.
“We started that and incorporated things and it grew into a festival all on its own. Now, we have four festivals.”
Each season is honored with its own festivals: Spring Fest, which is the first weekend of May; SummerFest, which is near the end of June; and Christmas Village, in addition to the Fall Festival.
The fall festival also includes music, food, vendors, animals, wagon rides and crafts for the children, Perry said. “We also will have the Adventure Park open, so people can zipline and do the challenge courses, in addition to farm activities.”
“It’s gonna be a great time,” Perry said. “Last year was so much fun, People were just starting to get out and now even more so. We joke there’s 800 acres, so there’s plenty of room for everybody.”