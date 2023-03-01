MOREHEAD A native of Honduras has found her new home through family and faith, and the road ran right through Ashland.
Kat Lucas, a radiology at Morehead State, started her path from Tecucigalpa, Honduras, to Ashland when she was 12 years old when she met Larry Lucas while he was on a mission trip to her all-girls orphanage with his church. He soon started the adoption process.
"I had to think about leaving my family and friends back home and then moving to a new country, and I didn't know English very well,” said Lucas. “So, I asked myself, ‘what was this going to be like? Am I going to get used to it?’ Five years later, I'm still not used to it.”
But her time in Ashland helped ease her concerns with connections fostered at Paul G. Blazer High School and The First Baptist Church in Kenova.
“It was hard to get adjusted to a different country knowing you had left so many people behind,” said Lucas. “I felt like I didn’t belong here, it was just like this is not where I am meant to be.”
But, the transition to college was made easy because her late grandfather attended MSU and she said following in his footsteps was a way of honoring him.
At MSU, Lucas is a regular at the Baptist Campus Ministry, where she brings a unique perspective.
"I think that the story of Kat's adoption is really beautiful, and so is how she can see the Word,” said Jessica Gray, a BCM leader. “Kat comes to a lot of Bible studies and has a really great relationship with a lot of the students.”
Lucas plans to return to Honduras as a missionary and create connections with people there just like her church did with her.
“God always has something bright for you,” she said. “I feel that’s what made me realize that putting my faith in Him was the best thing I could do, because I can do so many things and He always has a good purpose for our lives even if we don’t see it at the moment.”
The path from Honduras to Morehead is well-mapped.
“I had to think about where is God calling me to go, and I feel Morehead is it.”