WESTWOOD For the second straight year, the Fairview Eagles kept a firm grip on a notable award.
Fairview’s UNITE club claimed back-to-back honors for club of the year in Operation UNITE Region 3. Alyson Salyer, the region’s coalition coordinator, presented the award to the group earlier this week.
Natalie Church, the club’s leader in 2020-21 and 2021-22, said it was a big deal for the school to capture these trophies, especially during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Operation UNITE, according to its website, is a collaborative model striving to prevent drug abuse and facilitate recovery. The clubs are designed for fourth- through 12th-grade students, Salyer said. The groups are broken down by age level.
Under the UNITE umbrella, Fairview has had a Too Good For Drugs program specifically for fourth-graders.
“It teaches you how to be a good listener, good speaker, good friend,” said Church, who was part of UNITE’s AmeriCorps program last year. “How to manage your emotions — if you’re angry or feeling stressed, there are more positive ways to manage your emotions than turning to drugs.”
At Fairview in 2021-22, 87 students (fourth and fifth grade) participated in the club.
Fairview’s fifth-graders created kindness rocks — which are painted river rocks with messages of encouragement — and sent them to various places, including nursing homes. They also made birdhouses for a neighborhood beautification project.
“We taught them about community,” Church said. “I think sometimes as adults we talk about our neighborhoods and community, and kids don’t understand what we mean by that. Your street, your school, you know, that’s your community.”
Fairview also did activities for 9/11, Operation Pillowcase (through American Red Cross), Red Ribbon Week, Veterans Day, MLK Day and more.
Darla Caldwell is the club’s leader for 2022-23. Church is a special education teacher assistant.
Region 3 consists of Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Pike and Rowan counties.
Schools are invited to send scrapbooks to give a synopsis of their projects.
“They had some competition,” Salyer said, “but they did well.”
UNITE serves 32 counties overall, divided into five regions.
(606) 326-2664 |