WESTWOOD Fairview students are attending in-person classes two hours a day, a schedule designed to decrease disruption if pandemic conditions lead to another school shutdown, the district’s top administrator said.
Under the system, students attend during one of three two-hour periods, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said.
In-person classes will be limited to fewer than 10 students and will deliver what educators call targeted instruction.
For elementary students that will be reading and mathematics, for middle- and high-school students it will be reading, English and math, Risden-Smith said.
Students will get virtual instruction for the remainder of the school day, and those who have chosen all-virtual will keep that option.
The arrangement lines up with criteria for students allowable at school in the event of another shutdown because of pandemic conditions, she said.
The district hopes to transition to its original return plan that provides a menu of seven options from entirely in person to all-virtual instruction, but the two-hour plan provides consistency in the event of a shutdown, Risden-Smith said.
To be forced back to virtual school soon after returning to in-person would be disruptive to teaching and learning, Risden-Smith said.
The state recently issued a four-tier, color-coded guide document for schools to make decisions on whether to close, and the top tier, color-coded red, requires all-virtual classes, with certain exceptions. Among those are small-group targeted-instruction classes.
When the district was poised for in-person return, county COVID-19 case numbers were climbing and administrators were concerned they might reach the mandatory closure point — more than 25 cases per hundred thousand population — that would trigger a shutdown.
The two-hour plan conforms to the targeted-instruction exception, Risden-Smith said. That means the district can go by the plan in the event of a future shutdown. So if it returns to full in-person classes and then has to shut down again, students would return to the two-hour plan and would already be acclimated to it.
Risden-Smith said she expects to announce by the end of the week whether the district can return to completely in-person classes. The decision would weigh health department recommendations, area health care capacity, COVID-19 case numbers and state guidance.