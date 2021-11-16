The Fairview Independent district made an announcement via Facebook Tuesday morning that Tuesday and Wednesday would be temporary remote instruction days for middle and high school students.
The post noted the need was due to a “large number of staff who are ill and unable to work.”
Using the temporary remote instruction days for the sixth through 12th grade allows Fairview to operate the elementary school as usual during the two-day stretch.
“Students will have instructional assignments uploaded by their teachers in their Google classrooms today and (Wednesday) morning. Students are not required to meet with teachers online, however they must access their Google classrooms each day, complete their assignments on that day, and submit their work on that day in order to be counted present for attendance. Students who do not access, complete, and submit their work today and tomorrow will be counted absent for the day. … Students should contact their teacher if they need support or assistance in completing their assignments.”