Fairview Independent is the latest local school to announce it will keep a mask mandate. All northeastern Kentucky public schools in Rowan, Carter, Lewis, Johnson, Martin, Boyd and Greenup counties have elected to continue requiring masks indoors. According to KSBA, schools Fleming, Bath, Morgan and Elliott counties had yet to make a decision as of Thursday afternoon.
Fairview’s district issued a statement Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page.
“Our goal has been and will continue to be that we keep in-person instruction moving forward, as the data since the start of this pandemic shows that students need to be in-person to receive the best educational outcomes,” the post states. “Our goal has not changed and will not change as these difficult decisions continue to be made. We will continue to require masks in all buildings and indoor events in the Fairview Independent School District. These school district decisions are not personal or political in nature. Simply put, without masks, student and staff quarantines would rise significantly and we would not be able to attend school … with the current positivity rate we are experiencing, it is projected that at this time the majority of our students would be quarantined within a few days and repeated quarantines would be likely.”
The post shared that guidance is being sought daily and there is hope that masks will become unnecessary in the future, but data and rates do not make that possible at this point in time if the students are to remain in person.