ASHLAND Sometimes the planets align for a big event.
That seems to be what happened for Haley Hendrickson, who marked her birthday and graduation on the same day.
The Fairview High School graduate attended ceremonies for her class on Friday, June 11, which also was her 18th birthday.
Her grandmother, Joan Fugitt, said because Friday was a late night with graduation, family and friends gathered on Saturday to celebrate.
In addition to a get-together, Fugitt said she decorated the yard for her granddaughter.
“We used Yard Card and integrated graduation and birthday,” Fugitt said. “It turned out really neat!”
Hendrickson enjoyed studying history in school. She also participated in choir, cheerleading, basketball and “all the sports,” Fugitt said.
Hendrickson plans to attend Ashland Community and Technical College and hopes to have a career in child care.