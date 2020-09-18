The Fairview school district is showing further signs of recovering its financial health, according to figures provided by its superintendent.
The district, which as recently as 2017 was teetering on the brink of dissolution, now has a hefty fund balance and has been able to add some staff, Superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said.
Budget numbers were encouraging enough that the Fairview Board of Education declined to impose a 4% property tax increase when it set tax rates this week. That would have brought about $36,000 more.
Instead it left rates unchanged. Rise in some property values will net the district about $11,000 more than the previous year.
The district is projecting it will have more than $1 million in its coffers by the end of the fiscal year. That is about four times as much as the $227,000 it had on hand at the end of 2017.
Fairview spent $192,000 less than it had budgeted for the year while taking care of necessary upgrades, and also paid off one of its bonds from 2008.
Next year’s budget includes the payoff for a 2011 bond. Retiring the bonds is a sign the district is back on its feet and making sound financial decisions, Risden-Smith said. “Paying off debt and not incurring more debt puts us in a good financial place,” she said.
Fairview has added or is adding staff as part of its five-year plan. Additions include six teachers, social worker, instructional coach, two teacher assistants and an assistant principal.
Revenue generated by the recallable nickel tax has added about $80,000 per year to the bottom line. However, more important was an overall spending strategy, Risden-Smith said.