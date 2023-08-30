GREENUP The opening of the Greenup County Fair marked the commencement of a display worthy of tradition on Tuesday night.
In the midst of the glitz and glam of deciding which lucky lady would be crowned Miss Greenup County Fair, the parade of dolled-up teenaged girls halted momentarily for the annual mullet contest.
Instead of a starting gun, nearby dirt bike motorists subconsciously marked the start in a ceremonious way by revving their engines as four young boys donning some luscious locks took the pageant stage to grapple for the title of Little Mister Mullet.
Eleven-year-old Jacob Petty, who from the back could star in any Pantene commercial, sported a 'do Billy Ray could envy.
Just before storming the stage to flaunt his mane, Petty took a minute to chat off some pre-show nerves with The Daily Independent.
Petty said he didn't always have aspirations of sporting such a style, in fact, he attempted a mohawk at one point but fell back to what he knew, "It just looked better," he said.
Nearby, Petty's mother, Heather Kinley beamed with pride at her boy.
"My dad has one. My boy looks up to his papaw no matter what," Kinley said. "It's his decision and I support him."
Kinley said her son has competed on the national level with his self-titled "Thunder Mullet," not for gawks or niche humor but for causes ranging from Homes for Wounded Warriors to cancer research.
One day Petty has plans to chop the mullet and donate his hair to cancer patients as cancer charities are near and dear to the family's heart.
Kinley, who has donated 13 inches of her own hair, said her cousin had a leukemia diagnosis but is now "perfectly healthy."
Petty later put on a show, flashing his muscles to the crowd and shaking his voluminous strands.
Remington Bartee, 12, and Zander Craig — the youngest in the competition at 5 — also waltzed down the runway in the same way as the young beauty queens, minus the poise, of course.
But it was Baylor Elkins of Greysbranch Elementary School who walked with the title.
Ripping off his red trucker hat, Elkins shook his head back and forth as his curls cascaded in such a way the judges were mesmerized.
Before his stroll, Elkins said his favorite aspect of his mullet was, "shaking it for the ladies," adding, "I don't style it — it styles me. For most it's a haircut; for me, it's a lifestyle."
The grand Mister Mullet title went to sole competitor and returning champion Devin Slifer, who appeared to scare off the competition with his dark curls and denim-on-denim get-up.
In addition to the mullet contest, three ladies strutted their best '80s hairstyle to some decade-era music — probably making Madonna wonder why she saw an uptick in music streaming royalties.
Debbie Vanbibber took first place in that contest with her carefully crafted AquaNet showcase.
Although the trophies had all been handed out for arguably the crowd's favorite event, the festivities were on full go mode on Tuesday evening.
Across the way from the stage, attendees gathered to watch golf carts, dirt bikes, pickups, ATVs — just about anything with wheels, honestly — sling dirt for some good ol' country drag racing.
The livestock barn was flurried with activity, mostly younger generations working hard to sheer their sheep and prepare their pigs for the following day of animal showings.
With games, rides and food aplenty, the Greenup County Fair held up its reputation as an entertaining Appalachian showcase.
