GREENUP The Greenup County Fair came roaring back for its 74th year with everything fairgoers have come to expect from the annual event. Carnival rides, beauty pageants, food, friends, motocross and an event which has been steadily growing in popularity — the lawnmower races — made this year’s fair one of the most attended and successful fairs ever.
Greenup County Fair and Park Board President Jay Sizemore said the lawnmower races have become so popular that other counties, even counties in other states, have asked if the lawnmower racers have any plans for taking their show “on the road” and visiting other fairs.
“I tell them these are all local people,” Sizemore said. “And mostly they come in to have a good time at their own fair.”
Sizemore said it’s possible that some of the racers might want to do something like that in the future, but so far, he hasn’t heard any plans to support that.
This year’s race took place Saturday evening at 7, and the crowds and racers enjoyed a pleasant day before more rain moved into the area on Sunday. But near-perfect temperatures and lack of precipitation didn’t prevent the lawnmower racers (thanks to water supplied by the fire department) from holding the popular “Mud Race,” with Ethan Cherry taking the final prize of the night.
Lance Barker won first place, Jim Bob Bonzo took second place and Richie Barker took third place. Brent Osborne won the NASCAR-style 20-lap race. All other races were a standard six-lap race.
Neil Wright supplied prizes for the girls races, and Bobby Hall and Matt Smith supplied kids prizes. The race itself was sponsored by CINTAS. Advance Auto parts and Bridgeport Equipment supplied the race T-shirts.
On the agriculture side of the fair, member of FFA and 4-H competed in various categories: Grand Champion Market Poultry (Josie Mullins), Lamb (Charity Bentz), Goat (Phoenix Stacy) and Steer (Bailey Blevins); Grand Champion Feeder Calf (Sierra Miller), Grand Champion Feeder Pig (Maggie Grayson), Grand Champion Market Hog (Allison Wireman), Grand Champion Market Hog (Eva Wireman), Grand Champion Market Rabbit (Paycen Arthur); Reserve Champion Market Poultry (Micah Mullins), Reserve Champion Market Lamb (Sawyer Brown), Reserve Champion Market Goat (Bradley Adkins), Reserve Champion Market Goat (Jacob Adkins), Reserve Champion Market Steer (Brooklyn Greene), Reserve Champion Market Steer (Sierra Miller), Reserve Champion Feeder Calf (Kristy Greene), Reserve Champion Feeder Pig (Emma Hunt), and Reserve Champion Market Hog (Tyler Skeens).
These categories and more were competed in and won by dedicated young people who worked hard to bring their animals to the fair.