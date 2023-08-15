CANNONSBURG Boyd County Fair events will be under way with pre-fair fun Friday and Saturday, Boyd County Fair President Ellen Keaton said.
This weekend, visitors can see a speed show and motocross, which Keaton said is one of the crowd favorites.
New to the fair will be a dog show by the 4-H’s Dog Club.
“The dog club meets once a month and this will be their first real show,” Keaton said. “It’s not a fancy show. Categories will be like Best Trick, Best Owner/Pet Costume, Waggiest Tail.”
Also new to the fair will be the Barker Family Farm petting zoo and Carter County Axes.
It’s been a few years since bluegrass music was offered at the fair, but the eastern Kentucky band Hammertowne is scheduled to perform this year.
“It’s been since 2019,” Keaton said. “We’ve done more of the ‘80s rock and oldies for about three years now.”
Gospel night will feature The Browders, a family band with the album “Time Machine” which has yielded seven No. 1 hits, including “You’re Not Alone in This” and “When God Says Wait.”
Keaton said motocross and demolition derby are both very popular draws to the fair, but the rodeo, which will be the final event of the fair, deserves a look, too.
“The King Brothers Rodeo is the oldest rodeo company in America,” Keaton said of the four-generation competition. “The banter between the clown and the announcer just keeps the whole program flowing.”
Keaton said she encourages fair goers to arrive early for the events to avoid traffic jams.
The fair board will spend approximately $35,000 on events and entertainment for the week, with money coming from sponsors and fundraising events.
One of those fundraisers will be at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s a new craze called Quarter Auction, which is like a mix of bingo and an auction. Admission is $5 and includes a bidding paddle. Items for auction will have a bid of 25 cents to $1. Participants bid with a paddle, a number is drawn from the hopper and whoever is holding that number wins.
Admission is $10 Tuesday through Thursday; gates open at 4 p.m. and carnival opens at 5 p.m. Admission is $12 Friday and Saturday; gates open at 4 p.m. and rides begin at 5 p.m. Friday. Gates and rides open at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Those 2 and younger will be admitted free.
Parking is $1.
Friday
7 p.m. — Fun Quarter Auction.
8 p.m. — Boyd County Fair Speed Show.
Saturday
10 a.m. — Boyd County Fair Open Livestock Show.
1 p.m. — Dog show.
2 p.m. — Boyd County Fair Craft and Vendor Show.
5 p.m. — Horse Show. (gate admission $5; children younger than 5 admitted free)
7 p.m. — Tri-State MX Motocross (gate admission $12)
Aug. 22
5 p.m. — Carnival rides, vendors, 4-H Funfest booth, all exhibits open.
6 p.m. — Opening ceremonies; livestock shows, ball breeds.
6:30 p.m. — Children’s pageants up to 23 months.
7:30 p.m. — Children’s pageants 2 to 7 years.
8 p.m. — Cowboy obstacle course.
Aug. 23
5 p.m. — Carnival rides, vendors, 4-H Funfest, all exhibits open.
6 p.m. — Cloverbuds livestock show.
7 p.m. — FTC Wrestling; alumni livestock show.
8 p.m. — Alumni horse show.
Aug. 24
5 p.m. — Carnival rides, vendors, 4-H Funfest booth, exhibits open.
7 p.m. — Gospel music: The Browders and The Gospel Tide.
7 p.m. — Pony Express Fun Show.
Aug. 25
5 p.m. — Carnival rides, vendors, 4-H Funfest booth, exhibits.
7 p.m. — Bluegrass: The Willis Twins.
8 p.m. — Bluegrass: Hammertowne.
8 p.m. — Demolition Derby, mini and full stock class small SUV and truck.
Aug. 26
3 p.m. — Carnival rides, vendors, 4-H Funfest booth, exhibits open.
4 to 8 p.m. — Barker Farm Petting Zoo.
5:30 p.m. — Lee Dean (Frank Sinatra).
6 p.m. — Barker Farm Animal Show.
6:30 p.m. — Mattox Hale.
7 p.m. — Tri-State MX.
7:15 p.m. — Rodeo Pre-show (Lee Dean as Elvis).
8 p.m. — King Brothers Rodeo.
The Boyd County Fairgrounds is at 1760 Addington Road.
For more information, call (606) 585-0514 or visit boydcountyfair.com or on Facebook.