GREENUP Despite a rainy start to Tuesday, the sun rays dried out the puddles just in time for the opening of the all-American, completely Kentuckian, unabashedly redneck and wonderfully wild Greenup County Fair.
Sporting a salmon-colored jacket and a straw brim hat — looking the part of classic Southern gentry — Judge-Executive Bobby Carpenter declared the fair open.
The 75th annual fair would already be notable, as it marks the last fair Carpenter would open as Judge-Executive, following a three decade in office.
And what a fair note to end on — on Tuesday, there was entertainment and oddities for all to enjoy, including a mullet contest existing in the gray area between irony and complete sincerity.
More than 15 men and boys strutted their best Tennessee top hats on the main stage, to a packed pole barn of onlookers laughing and hooting and hollering over the mission statements.
No — nobody said they wanted world peace, but it was all business in the front and party in the back.
"More curls get more girls," Mason Cooley's mission statement read regarding his Missouri compromise.
Weston Mays, wearing wrap-around sunglasses, a shirt with cut-off sleeves and a ball cap stating "God Bless America" won the under-12 category with his textbook take on a camaro cut.
In the over-12 category, 22-year-old electrician Devon Cyrus sealed the win, continuing the long lineage of notable mullets maintained by the Cyrus clan.
Cyrus said he had one in high school, but had cut it when he went to work. About two years ago, he decided to go ahead and grow one out again.
Ian Gehrin, of Argillite, is new to the mullet world. The 27-year-old man, wearing the wrap-around shades every man over the age of 35 wears when mowing the lawn or fishing on the river, was a right ham on the stage.
Gehrin never even had a rat tail prior to the event, but he decided to grow out the mullet after his "old lady and my mom told me they were having this contest."
Over at the main exhibition area, the side-by-sides lined up next to one another for a drag race. Souped up and winding out, they'd pull up to the line and at the mark, they'd fire off down the line.
A gaggle of high school boys watched on, trading dollar bills back and forth.
"I'm telling you, that one on the right is going to win," one boy said. "He's got a Razr."
During the time trials earlier in the evening, one man quite literally used a farm-style gator in the contest, beating the brakes off a guy who got hung up on a turn.
Down at the show barn, the loud cry and squeal of a pig could be heard cutting across the noise of the engines in the distance.
"WHEEEEEEE," the pig whined.
A mix of youths and men chased the little feller — greased up in vegetable oil and butter — around the pen, trying to catch the slippery swine in their arms.
Donning a mullet wig, Ralph Black tackled the hog and held it down as it shrieked.
He won a trophy for his trouble — Black said it was the first time he'd ever caught a greased pig, much less won a contest at the county fair.
"I used to have to catch my wife, that's how I got good at it," Black joked.
Of course, those were just the events of opening day — don't forget the laughter of children on the rickety rides, neon lights beaming into the country sky above. Don't forget the carnies challenging men to a round of popping balloons, the throngs of folks waiting for funnel cakes, fried Oreos and the greasy, goopy, gooey treats the fair has to offer.
It was opening day at the Greenup County Fair all right — and quite a fair it was.
"This is the best fair in Kentucky," Bobby Carpenter said, during his opening remarks.
