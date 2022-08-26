Carter County Sheriff Jeff May issued a press release this week notifying that the department seized more than 80 grams of meth.
Bobbie L. Stevens, 43, of Catlettsburg, was booked into Carter County Detention Center Sunday evening following a traffic stop.
The press release states that deputies and a K-9 discovered crystal meth and a loaded gun that was stolen from out of state.
One of the deputies who assisted in the arrest was assigned to the FADE Drug Task Force, according to the release.
The officers also seized drug paraphernalia, a Cadillac Escalade, cash and 800 individual doses of crystal meth.
Stevens is held on charges of first-degree trafficking meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and receiving a stolen firearm.
Stevens will be officially arraigned on the charges on Aug 31.