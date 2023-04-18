EASTPARK A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday afternoon for a $5 million expansion that will be utilized to train union tradespeople locally.
The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters (IKORCC) will be adding an additional facility in EastPark to focus on millwright apprenticeships.
Assistant Director of Organizing Derek Dodd said IKORCC partners with local schools to provide direct entry and pathways for students to have an opportunity to have a living wage and benefits.
Neal Strange, Assistant Director of Education, said the regional council started with around 100 enrollments but has grown to 700-plus.
IKORCC currently has three buildings on its campus, including a carpentry local and administration building, but has quickly filled up, leading to Tuesday's groundbreaking of an extra 15,000 square feet.
With local industries shifting toward renewable energy, Jerry Yates, IKORCC's Assistant Director of Kentucky, said the council has to "get creative with our market."
Yates added the gradual transition to solar energy has provided yet another avenue for apprenticeships in eastern Kentucky.
Yates and Strange emphasized that it's inherently important to keep tradespeople — especially training, locally based and close to home.
"People raise families here, they may commute to jobs, but they always end up coming back home," Dodd said, adding he believes in promoting small economics.
IKORCC currently maintains nine training centers with the newest expansion to house overhead crane certifications and welding booths.
Strange said the application process is simple with a slot system that allows those with construction experience to enter at a higher level within the four-year apprenticeship currently offered.
While many trades are certainly male-dominated industries, Strange said IKORCC is driving diversity no matter age, race or gender.
IKORCC also offers programs specifically for veterans. Through "Helmets to Hardhats," servicemen can successfully transition back to civilian life with the means to secure a quality career.
Completion of the program will also reward an apprentice with an associates degree and certifications that are internationally recognized, monitored and approved by the Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training with the U.S. Department of Labor.
Students will receive "threefold training" through the classroom, workshops and on the job trainings.
With an "earn where you learn" philosophy, students are only required to pay for books — estimated at about $100 a year.
Along with several local representatives and politicians, Gov. Andy Beshear made an appearance to celebrate the groundbreaking of the facility.
Beshear addressed the crowd by saying it was time to march Kentucky forward for a better Kentucky and a better future.
With millions in investments funneling into the state for a wide variety of industries, Beshear said those trained at IKORCC will have a literal hand in building the future of the state.
"We're bringing opportunities for our kids and grandkids. You're helping build the future of our state right now," Beshear said.
Beshear emphasized that not only was this a $5 million investment for the Commonwealth, it was a $5 million investment in the Grayson area.
Beshear reported Kentucky as growing 45,000 "Kentucky jobs" in a "red hot" economy.
"It's time to move from great difficulty to great prosperity. Eastern Kentucky deserves to see its share of new jobs," Beshear said.
Beshear added through training facilities like IKORCC, Kentucky was on the cusp of becoming an "economic powerhouse."
"No more will they look down their nose at us," Beshear said.
With rapidly growing industries, Beshear said tradespeople are needed now more than ever.
Beshear outlined a variety of plants and industries breaking ground across the state. "Folks you train here will construct every one of them," he said.
