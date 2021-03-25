GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center will celebrate women with its ninth annual “Women in the Arts” exhibit and opening reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday.
More than 50 original pieces of art in various media and subjects and by 24 artists will be part of the exhibit. Many pieces will be for sale.
A People's Choice, Brandon Click Memorial and GGAC Board Choice awards will be presented; each is worth $50.
The reception is the second in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Gallery Director Dan Click said attendees must observe safety guidelines.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and a brief awards and announcements ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m., Click said.
Two special presentations are planned, he said. Artist Lucretia Tye Jasmine of Los Angeles, formerly of Louisville, will be the virtual guest artist. Her series “Groupie Feminism” will be featured.
“Her assemblages and creations will be shared online as a Facebook album,” Click said.
Arts advocate, outsider art supporter and visual artist Wanda Richmond of Richmond, Virginia, who has local ties to the area, will be the showcased artist for the month.
“Her watercolors and mixed media pieces have been donated to the GGAC for fundraising purposes and will be priced accordingly,” Click said.
Snowie, of Grayson, will provide refreshments and feature food-truck fare such as hot dogs, loaded nachos, iced coffee and their famous Snowie snow cones.
Entertainment will be provided by Appalachian Ladies Revue, along with musical acts 5$Red, an Appalachian blues band; Unmanned, a Charleston-based trio of women playing rockabilly-surf-punk; and solo artist and frequent gallery performer Sasha Colette.
Musical performances will be recorded for a compilation CD project called “100 Years of Women in Appalachian Music,” funded by an Art Meets Activism grant from the Kentucky Foundation for women. Winner of the GGAC Board Choice award will grace the cover of the CD and the DVD produced for the project.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
(606) 326-2661 |