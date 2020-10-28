GRAYSON The Grayson Gallery and Art Center's F!nal Fr!day Art Show and Halloween Party, open by invitation, will be Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.
More than 24 artists submitted work for the show; 60 pieces will be displayed, with many for sale.
All current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed for attendees.
Music will be provided by the Goodfellas, an Eastern Kentucky jazz, fusion, funk, blues and soul band.
Wearing a costume is encouraged to be eligible for the costume contest; various prizes will be awarded.
An awards and announcements ceremony will be at 7 p.m. and will include the costume prize-winners as well art awards for the People's Choice (by popular vote), the GGAC Board Choice and the Brandon Click Memorial Award (each at $50).
Snowie of Grayson will be in the parking lot offering flavored cappuccino, hot chocolate and Snowies; no food or drink will be served inside the gallery space.
The next show will be an online-only show after 6 p.m. Nov. 27.
For more information or to volunteer at the gallery, contact director Dan Click at graysongalley@gmail.com for information.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third Street.