Pressing questions still linger after a chaotic situation involving a murder suspect resulted in the death of that suspect early Sunday morning.
According to multiple media outlets, David Maynard, 54, of Ironton, died at a local hospital after taking three hostages at a Ceredo, West Virginia, Speedway. Law enforcement shot Maynard, according to Kenova Police.
All three hostages emerged from the situation safely, but KSP is working to determine how Maynard traveled from the Louisa area of Kentucky to Wayne County, West Virginia.
Maynard was suspected of murder in Ironton before KSP got involved.
According to KSP Post 14’s Shane Goodall, Maynard abducted a woman and stole a vehicle at the westbound rest area on I-64 in Carter County.
Goodall said Maynard ended up at a Louisa dollar store in the same vehicle he had stolen, with the female subject inside.
Maynard tried to kidnap another woman, but she honked her horn and scared him away, according to what KSP was told.
KSP was on the search for Maynard Saturday evening, but he managed to elude authorities in Kentucky, Goodall said. KSP does know, however, Maynard did exit that stolen vehicle at some point in Lawrence County, Kentucky.
According to the investigation, from the time he left the Louisa area to the time he arrived in Ceredo was “too short of a time for him to walk,” so there had to be a vehicle involved.
“We’re asking the public if they have any information,” Goodall said. “If someone did give him a ride, they’re not necessarily in trouble, but we’re trying to make sure someone isn’t missing out there that hasn’t been reported.
“That’s the main part all the agencies are looking at right now,” Goodall added. “We’re trying to make sure everyone is safe.”
Goodall called the ordeal “extremely chaotic.”
The investigation remains active.
Call KSP Post 14 at (606) 928-6421 with any information regarding this situation.