ASHLAND Things are hectic for several local businesses looking to expand their workforces or fill jobs with long-term vacancies.
Abigail Ralston, granddaughter of Raymond Crisp, owner of Crisp Dairy Treat in Summit, said they are often short-staffed.
“Everybody does a little of everything around here,” she said. The 20-year-old was in college in Ohio when the COVID-19 pandemic struck; because classes became virtual, she was able to continue school but return to the area to help out at the eatery.
She said business was slow last year, but as restrictions have loosened, Crisp Dairy Treat has been “slammed.”
On a recent Monday, Crisp had to close at 3:30 p.m. because the store didn’t have enough workers to staff a full shift. She said those who were ready to work were disappointed to lose those hours.
“Some people just don’t want to work,” Ralston said. “Some people can't work and some are scared of getting the virus, which I understand.”
Starting pay at Crisp is $8 an hour. Most start by working a window or on ice cream and some transition to working the grill.
“We have new hires, but we could still use the extra hands,” she said.
At Texas Roadhouse, managers are looking for even more help.
Managing partner Tonya Bosher said they are hiring for all positions and have 60 job openings; the restaurant typically employs more than 200 at the Ashland location. Pay varies, depending on the job and the experience of the worker.
Bosher said the process of hiring has been ongoing for the last three months. There has been a slight uptick in applicants in the last week.
She said she believes government assistance has played a role in keeping people at home instead of on the job hunt, but there are other reasons it’s been difficult to hire.
“I think there is some truth to that, but look at the economy as a whole. There are bigger problems, like lack of child care and other things making the unemployment lever higher than it's been in two decades,” she said. “There are people still concerned about COVID, and rightfully so. If it affected your family or someone close to you, you might see it in a different light.”
Bosher said as more become vaccinated, she expects the fear factor of the virus will diminish.
She also said the restaurant has two sanitation coordinators who use high-level sanitizer to spray menus, door handles, computers, phones and anything else anyone might touch in the restaurant. They also spray the restaurant throughout each morning.
“Those are the biggest protocols, but there are others, too,” she said. “No matter what, we will be a good community partner.”
A search of Indeed.com shows more than 2,000 jobs available in the tri-state area, ranging from work-at-home employment to sales associates and restaurant jobs. Glassdoor.com lists jobs for truck drivers, sales representatives and positions in medical fields. The website claims to have more than 6,000 jobs listed in the Tri-State.
Jeremy Faulkner, director of business services, Tenco Workforce Development Board, said the economy is opening as a result of the improved COVID-19 situation, but difficulty hiring isn’t a new problem.
“This is especially true in the retail, hospitality, manufacturing, and food/beverage sectors. Even at the height of pandemic restrictions, tens of thousands of (full- and part-time) jobs were open in Kentucky,” he said. “Today, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce estimates that number to be nearly 100,000.”
While there are always those who don’t want a job, Faulkner said he believes most want to work.
“Gainful, meaningful employment is a huge component of one’s overall well-being. We were made for work; it’s hard-wired in us,” he said. “However, people will almost always act in their financial best interest. If individuals are financially better off not working and able to provide for their families via expanded unemployment insurance benefits, stimulus payments and similar government-sponsored subsidies, then we should not expect them to pursue currently available positions. The harsh reality that we must face is that, in some circumstances, not engaging in the workforce is the wise choice.”
For those who choose to seek employment, Kentucky Career Center offers help, said Justin Suttles, one-stop operator for the center.
“We are able to provide customers assistance with employment services such as job search, completing applications and resumes and mock interviewing,” he said. “Individuals interested in pursuing training in high demand occupations can meet with career counselors to review their options.”
To receive employment services, call the Ashland office at (606) 920-2024 or schedule an appointment at kcc.ky.gov.
