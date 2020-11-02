ASHLAND UK Extension agents in the area are working to overcome obstacles of education during the pandemic.
Boyd County Extension Agent Lyndall Harned said his office is a bit “technologically challenged,” making programs difficult but not impossible.
“We’re sort of limited right now because our big AV stuff was not set up to be Zoom compatible,” Harned said. “We are working with our tech company on trying to get some designs set up so we can do it better, but right now we can’t marry the audio with the video.”
He said they are able to do some meetings and training online with laptops. Offering training is a priority, though.
“Some people just aren’t comfortable coming out and into large groups, so we’ve got to try to offer it either way,” he said.
Some training is provided by UK, which is done more easily.
“With pesticide training to earn your card, UK puts stuff up that people can log into and do training online,” he said. “Technology like that is just a little bit above the county level.”
Carter County Extension Agent Rebecca Konopka agreed shifting toward online education has been challenging, noting the internet service in eastern Kentucky has been a stumbling block.
“We have been doing YouTube videos to educate that way, and extension specialists across the state have been great at offering online webinars so I’ve tried to promote that so people can stay at home and continue learning,” Konopka said.
As the state has allowed more in-person activities, she said her office has offered watch parties so residents can watch there or at home, but she said seating at a watch party is limited to 12.
Other services continue, she said.
“I’ve done hay sampling, gone to people’s farms and taken samples for the hay contest and to get nutritional analysis,” she said.
The local beekeeping association has continued its meetings via Zoom every other month and she said near the beginning of the pandemic, she made “grab and go” bags containing seeds and youth activities to leave outside the office for people to pick up. She also continues to take soil samples and make recommendations via phone at the office.
The agents at the Greenup County Extension Office have been giving and receiving training via the internet, Linda Hieneman, agent for agriculture an natural resources, said.
“If there’s one good thing about the pandemic, it’s going to be that we’re well-trained,” she said. “There have been lots of training opportunities for clientele using Microsoft Teams and Zoom. We’re trying to advertise those on Facebook and trying to get better organized to let people know ahead of time.”
An upcoming series will focus on haymaking via Zoom and a forestry program called “Live from the Woods” is being presented at noon on Wednesdays.
Lora Pullin, Greenup’s family and consumer sciences agent, said she’s offering an online series called “Holidays at Home,” which will focus on topics like holiday budgeting, creating the perfect turkey and mental health and self care. The webinar is offered at 11 a.m. on Thursdays by visiting fcsgreenupcountyextension.com. Each week, a “grab and go” bag is available on Mondays in the entry way to the building with materials that coordinate with the program onthe upcoming Thursday.
“It’s just something to try to keep people involved,” she said.
Since the pandemic began, agents from all extension areas have migrated programming online and reached thousands, offering virtual programs to encourage young people to get outdoors, help individuals and families work through financial insecurities and provide regular livestock and grain market updates to help producers navigate these uncertain times.
Barren County Agent for family and consumer sciences LaToya Drake transferred her programming to online, but it wasn’t new to her.
In 2019, she and other family and consumer sciences agents in Southern Kentucky received a national award for social media education for their “Plate It Up Kentucky Proud” YouTube series. When the pandemic began, one of the first programs Drake transitioned online was her popular in-person class “Cooking through the Calendar,” during which she teaches how to prepare the healthy, inexpensive meals featured in the Nutrition Education Program’s annual calendar.
She reaches more than 350 online with her monthly Facebook Live videos. She also created the Bounty of the Barrens Instagram account for the county’s farmers market at the beginning of this growing season. The account features in-season produce information and local farmer spotlights. It has nearly 1,000 followers.
Some virtual extension programs, like the podcast, “Dirt to Dollars,” were in the works prior to the pandemic, but the pandemic gave agriculture and natural resource agents Whitney Carman, Daniel Carpenter and Matt Adams, who work in Grayson, LaRue and Hardin counties respectively, a prime opportunity to start new programming.
“We are all millennials and listen to podcasts ourselves, so we thought this might be a way to reach a new audience,” Carman said. “We have been pleased with how well it has gone over.”
The podcast, which they record through Zoom, features the agents discussing timely farming topics in their tri-county area. They are often joined by local farmers and UK specialists.
“It’s really helped us get information to farmers that we otherwise would not have been able to,” Adams said. “We have a good following in the tri-county area, but we also have listeners across Western and Central Kentucky. While it focuses on Kentucky agriculture, I know of at least one person in Oklahoma who listens to our podcast every week.”
The weekly podcast averages 100 downloads
For Eric Comley, Garrard County 4-H youth development agent, the pandemic provided an opportunity to share his passion for nature with 4-H’ers and their families. Since March, Comley has hosted the YouTube series, “On the Ground.” In this series, he travels around the state showcasing its native and sometimes rare wildflowers. He shows viewers how to identify wildflowers and talks about their history, any past or current medicinal uses and rarity.
“The big thing I wanted people to get out of this series was just to learn about nature,” he said. “Most people are not aware they have a specific ecosystem so close by.”
The series has earned him an occasional guest spot on the UK Department of Forestry and Natural Resources weekly webinar, “From the Woods Today.” He has been contacted from as far away as Montana by people wanting to know more about the location of Kentucky’s native plants. He has also had numerous people call him with suggestions of where in the state he should go next.
“It has been a lot of fun. I’ve been able to talk to my 4-H’ers about photographing native wildflowers and how to identify them through the iNaturalist app,” he said. “I’ve also had several parents tell me they are using the videos to supplement their children’s virtual school lessons about plants.”
(606) 326-2661 |