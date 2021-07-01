ASHLAND Local ladies gathered inside Corbie's at the Jockey Club for a Lunch ‘n’ Learn Thursday all about art.
They enjoyed each other’s company, ate lunch and savored desert before embarking on a creative journey together.
Ashland art teacher Jennifer Spade taught the women a few techniques in watercolor. Spade shared that anyone can be an artist, and that some people have spent the time honing their craft, while others haven't dedicated the time, but could. The teacher said she tells her students the same things. Some have been devoted to drawing or painting, and her job is to meet students where they are at to help them grow, Spade said.
Spade ate lunch with the ladies and told about her career and other artistic endeavors she has undertaken. Then she walked the women through the steps to paint a water color background using a plastic bag and markers. First, they colored with different markers on a plastic bag, then wet the paper and bag. The ladies then carefully placed the paper on the markings and revealed their watercolor creations.
Spade explained that this technique has been helpful throughout the pandemic. She has learned how to be more resourceful and teach different aspects of art with materials that are more readily available throughout the pandemic. The teacher encouraged the women to take the technique home to kids and grandkids. Some said they were excited to try it with their young family members.
Then they cracked into the traditional watercolor pans with brushes, learning about flowers and how to create dimension within their petals. Variation in color is good, not every petal should be as full of paint as the others.
Starting with simple techniques and adding writing and other drawings can create a postcard ready to send. Spade came with examples of her own work. Spade was encouraging to the women, telling them to let go of the fear, because it will only hold them back from freely creating. She added that the loose, outside of the lines style is trendy in the art world at the moment.
As she worked with the ladies, Spade encouraged them to never see an accident as a mistake, quoting Bob Ross in saying unintentional marks are “happy accidents.” Spade finds beauty in the uncontrollable nature of watercolor, watching the colors blend as they wish. That’s where the beauty is found, she said.
The important thing is to make sure the right colors are next to each other, she explained. Purple and yellow will make brown, and unless that’s the goal, it should be avoided. Spade brought color wheels and explained contrasting colors, complimentary colors and the basics of color theory.
When things didn’t go as the ladies wished, she encouraged them to keep going, try again and not give up.
“Everyone can be an artist,” she said, it just takes practice. Spade said she began very early and kept building from there.
“I drew on my parents’ wall with a Sharpie when I was 2, and I never stopped,” said Spade.
(606) 326-2652 |