OLIVE HILL Carter Caves State Resort Park invited visitors to step back in time this week to the days of the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812 and to the time pioneers settled the untamed region.
On a plot of land near the primitive section of the campground, attendees of Pioneer Life Week time-traveled to a semi-circle settlement where the performers/campers dressed in time-period-appropriate garments and took on the daily tasks needed to sustain life and comfort during the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.
With a fur trader, flint maker, tomahawk throwers, basket weaver and black powder rifle demonstrations, the camp mimicked the actual lives of the area's ancestry — bringing heritage to life.
Bobby Cotterell sat in a primitive chair he built himself, telling The Daily Independent he represented a rugged mountain man of sorts, one that hunted when the season was right.
Cotterell explained during the summer months he would return to the fort before he headed out again in the fall and winter to stock up on game, building his livelihood from trading, hunting and trapping.
This is Cotterell's third year setting up at the caves, but he's been in the primitive reenactment game since the early '90s.
His camp consisted of a tent and bed (he again made himself), which Cotterell said held up fine during a storm that passed through earlier this week. "No leaks," he said.
Next door, Rachel McClurg stood in her period-correct gown, apron and attachable pockets — as no clothing at the time came with them sewed in, said McClurg, who served as the camp's garment maker.
McClurg bent over her station, carefully guiding a needle through white cloth.
As she glanced up from her task, McClurg explained the top she was hand-stitching was reserved only for special occasions, and would've been very expensive for its time as it was made using hard-to-come-by fabric.
McClurg said she had been sewing for about 20 years, but found time-specific clothing to be a "really cool hobby."
"Clothing is the easiest way to feel a time period," McClurg said, pointing out elements of her own carefully selected outfit.
As she broke down each individual layer, she tapped a tomahawk attached at her waist, "Oh, and this," McClurg said. "Just in case."
Frontierman Paul Tierney (Carter Caves' Naturalist during present day), stood under a Revolutionary War-inspired campaign tent, one George Washington would've based his home on the battlefield.
Tierney said during the time period, the tent would've been packed with furnishings delivered to those high in rank inside the tent — bringing home and "creature comfort" to the men who carried the Nation through its founding and infancy.
Tierney pulled rope through the base of a bed frame, later to be topped with a mattress, explaining the action of roping the bed gave birth to the "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" saying, as you wanted your rope base tight for comfort and particular mattress fillings found in the region would keep bed bugs away.
Fast-forwarding a couple decades past the Revolutionary War, Tierney said the park held a specific importance and purpose during the War of 1812.
Saltpeter Cave located at Carter Caves (still tour-able today), held an extensive mining operation for potassium nitrate — a component in gunpowder making.
During the War of 1812, resources from Kentucky powered the country through the war, with 30% of the country's demand coming from Saltpeter — some of the contents mined from the cave would've been used during the Battle of New Orleans, Tierney said.
In addition to Tierney, Mike Little, Bob Miller, Jaynetta Helmick-Walden, and husband Bob Walden, have put on the historically accurate display for more than 20 years, bringing a wealth of knowledge in basket weaving, era weaponry and survival basics between them.
Tierney said from the usage of Saltpeter cave, the tourism boom in Carter County began 200-some years ago, but with reenactments, can continue the traditions and attraction for centuries to come.
