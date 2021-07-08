ASHLAND Singer-songwriter Shelby Lore’s second album, “Great Unknown,” will be available on Saturday in physical form and on all downloading and streaming services.
Lore said the album is special to him because of his musician friends who performed on it with him.
“On the first album, it was just me and I played lot of the instruments. I didn’t have a set band,” Lore, 28, said. “On this album, my actual bass player (Tyler Kiser), who is my lifelong best friend, is playing and singing and my actual drummer (Luke Estep) is drumming.”
The album’s title and the title track pays tribute to the artistic talent found in the region and throughout Appalachia.
“It’s called ‘Great Unknown’ because you can walk into any bar or where there’s live music and you can hear some of the best music by people you never heard of,” the Carter City native said. “This whole area is full of great unknowns. One day, I hope this area is known for how rich it is for arts in general.”
He noted the album cover was designed by Ashland artist Elias Reynolds.
The 12-song album is a larger project than his past recordings, he said, and it has been an important one.
“My first album was important because they were some of the first songs I’d ever written and I just wanted to get them out there,” he said. “I feel like I know more now about the recording process on this one I really feel like all those steps were executed very nicely.
“These songs are very important to me and the fact my band is actually on every track with me makes this album something forever special to me.”
Lore’s band is set to open for Sundy Best on July 16 at the Paramount Arts Center. He said at that time, they will perform most of the songs on the new album.
Lore won Song of the Year in the 2020 Appalachian Arts and Entertainment Awards at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg for his song “Everything They Said.”
“It’s about being hopeful and positive in a less-than-ideal situation. No matter what life throws at you, you always try to find the light,” he explained.
His drummer, Estep, won Drummer of the Year at the same awards program.
The awards, recordings and performances seem to back up Lore’s feeling about talent in the region.
“Some of the greatest are from here. Just think about all the incredible artists who have come from this area. There’s a whole highway named after it and it still gets ignored sometimes,” Lore said. “Everything we have to offer musically is just as good as anywhere.”
