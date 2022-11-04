Two widely recognized names — both in the funeral business and the office for which they’re running — will appear on the Carter County ballot on Tuesday.
Current Coroner William Waddell, a Democrat, is facing Republican challenger George Sparks.
Waddell has been the county’s coroner since Jan. 1, 2015, when he replaced Sparks after a 16-year stint. Waddell had defeated Sparks in the 2014 primary election when both were Democrats.
Now a Republican, Sparks is aiming to return for his fifth term.
Waddell received 2,300 more votes than Republican Jason Duvall in November 2018 to earn his second term. He is also the owner/manager of Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill.
Waddell did not respond to The Daily Independent’s multiple attempts to reach him for comment.
Sparks said he feels like it’s prime time to re-assume the coroner’s seat.
“I’m much more qualified to handle the office than my opponent is,” Sparks said.
Sparks, 67, has been a licensed funeral director and embalmer for 44 years. He is the owner of Sparks Funeral Home in Grayson. He is also the head of the Eastern District of the Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky.
After losing to Waddell by a narrow margin in the 2014 primary, he said he “wasn’t really thrilled about that verdict.”
“The primary can sometimes sneak up on an individual,” he said. “After that, that same year, we signed up as a write-in candidate (in the general election).”
Waddell was victorious in the general election.
Like a number of others in northeastern Kentucky politics, Sparks switched parties and became a Republican.
From 1999-2015, Sparks said he worked more than 1,000 death scene investigations — including about a dozen homicides — and testified in court for some of them.
Sparks attended Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science, where he worked as an assistant to the forensic pathologist in the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Upon returning to Grayson, he was able to purchase Satterly-Phillips Funeral Home, he said. He was in that location for six years before moving to his current spot on W. Main Street in 1983.
Sparks said when deaths occur, he tries to not influence anyone toward his business — Sparks Funeral Home.
“A lot of times I won’t even approach the family themselves as far as asking which funeral home they want to use,” he said regarding the avoidance of a conflict of interest. “I’ll rely on a neighbor or law enforcement.”
Sparks said he doesn’t miss the loss of sleep that coroners contend with, but he misses the rest of the job — which requires being on call 24 hours, seven days a week, Sparks said.
“It’s always been fascinating and interesting to me — working with law enforcement and EMS, the sheriff’s office, the volunteer fire departments who are essential,” he said. “When there’s a death and the coroner is called, theoretically he is the top law enforcement individual on the job if there’s a dead human being there.”
Sparks said he would do the “very best job we possibly can” if elected.
