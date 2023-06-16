ASHLAND Summer Motion on the Ashland Riverfront will be June 30 through July 4, with Kentucky-based country band Exile performing as the headliner.
Ahead of the festival will be the Summer Motion Pickleball Tournament June 24 and 25 in Ashland Central Park. For more information, call Jerry Groce at (606) 232-2477.
Carnival rides will be available from June 30 through July 4, and food vendors, games specialty booths and children's inflatables will be available throughout the festival. UK King’s Daughters Free Health Screenings will be offered until 7 p.m. through July 3.
A 10K/5K race will begin at 8 a.m. July 1 at the Park Place building at Central Avenue and 17th Street.
To register, call Osuch Race Planners by calling (606) 369-4403.
July 2
4 p.m. — Gates open.
7:15pm — Dressed to Kill Tribute to KISS.
9 p.m. — The New York Bee Gees Tribute.
July 3
4 — Gates open.
7:15 p.m. — Cochren and Company.
9:00pm — Unspoken.
July 4
4 p.m. — Gates Open
7 p.m. — Boys In The Band – The Alabama Tribute.
8 p.m. — Patriotic Tribute.
9 p.m. — Exile.
10:15 p.m. — Fireworks.
For more information, call the Ashland Tourism Commission at (606) 329-1007.
(606) 326-2661 |