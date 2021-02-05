ASHLAND A new store has joined the Ashland Town Center.
Five Below will have a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. today.
According to the store’s website, “Five Below is one of the fastest-growing value retailers on the planet, offering high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and more, with extreme $1 to $5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5."
The comprehensive store is meant to have a fun atmosphere and offer a different shopping experience. It contains eight “worlds:” tech, create, play, candy, room, style, party, new and now.
The chain store was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, with more than 1,000 stores in 38 states.
Most Five Below stores are in open-air, strip malls.
“We are thrilled to welcome the first Tri-State area Five Below to Ashland Town Center,” said Vicki Ramey, general manager of Ashland Town Center. “Our goal is to add diverse tenants, to enhance the overall experience for our guests and to further position Ashland Town Center as a gathering place for our community. This is a perfect example of one of the ways that we are bringing unique, first-to-market retailers to Ashland for our guests."
In the last four years, 14 new stores have opened at the center, including Rose & Remington, Curve & Cloth, Burlap & Birch and Ironheadz Sports Nutrition and WASH, all of which were the first to the Tri-State.
The center’s pandemic guidelines include social distancing, wearing a mask, avoid gathering in groups, follow each tenant’s policies, as well as federal, state and local regulations. Hand sanitizers are available in high-traffic areas.
For more information, visit ashlandtowncenter.com or call (606) 324-1100.