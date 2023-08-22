Athletes in the region are encountering hot temperatures this week as dueling heat waves joined together, creating what may be the hottest week of the summer for the area.
King’s Daughters Orthopedics and Sports Medicine released a statement on Aug. 21 giving people helpful hints on what you can do to be prepared for extreme heat.
“Sunscreen and bright clothing are important to help minimize the impacts of UV radiation,” the statement read. “If you get sunburned, your ability to evaporate off heat is limited. If you wear bright clothes, you won’t turn the UV into heat as much. Pay attention to your urine color. That same evening you are drinking your drink, make sure your urine is clear. If it’s yellow, it’s gonna be brown the next day.”
An excessive heat watch will go into effect Thursday, Aug. 24, from noon to 9 p.m. for portions of northeastern Kentucky, southeastern Ohio and central, northern, southern and western West Virginia. The city of Ashland is expected to reach a heat index of 108 degrees in the coming days.
Mark Hilburn, Russell Independent Schools’ Athletic Trainer, said Russell has moved high school practice to the evenings this week and postponed Friday night’s football game at Greenup County to Saturday night.
“We have changed our Friday game to Saturday because looking ahead there is suppose to be a 10-15 degree temperature drop Saturday,” Hilburn said. “We are just trying to get out of that direct extreme heat.”
Hilburn expressed the significance of athletes drinking fluids and staying hydrated throughout the week and not just the day before.
“It’s important for the athletes to be properly hydrating throughout the week leading up to a contest, especially the day before,” the athletic trainer said. “If you are waiting until game day to catch up, you are definitely going to have some problems either with cramping or just decreased performance due to dehydration.”
He has noticed kids thinking there is a magic potion to fix heat exhaustion or dehydration right then and there, but said that’s not the case.
“There’s a lot of things I’ve seen tried,” he said, mentioning pickle juice, hot sauce on the tongue or mustard in the mouth.
“The idea being that it redirects some neural pathways to take you away from a cramp,” he said. “There are some studies out that I’ve seen here recently that one of the best things to help young athletes hydrate is a chocolate milk — it has the proper balance of fat, protein and carbohydrates that seems to help the athlete hold on to the hydration in their body a little better then just water or sports drink alone.”
The best thing to do is to be properly conditioned, be properly acclimated to the heat, maintain good nutrition and stay hydrated throughout the week.