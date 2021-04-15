Rachel Davenport, a 17-year-old Wheelersburg High School junior, was actually excited to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The student is seeking to make a difference by getting the vaccine.
“We can do our part by getting the vaccine and being an example for our community,” she said. “Even if people my age aren’t considered ‘at-risk,’ there’s still a lot of people relying on us to get the vaccine.”
Davenport made her decision to receive the vaccine following countless hours of research and family discussion, according to a press release from Southern Ohio Medical Center.
“I have a family that encourages debate and critical thinking,” she said. “We read the articles. We looked at the facts. It became very clear that getting the vaccine was the best option.”
Davenport said she hopes for a “normal senior year.”
“High school is only four years and I’ve already had two affected by COVID,” she said. “I’d love it if enough people were vaccinated that life could start returning to normal.”
Davenport said she is lucky she wasn’t more affected by COVID.
“I still got to go in to school,” said Davenport, who is an avid reader and has a love for musicals, according to the SOMC release. “I got to have a mock trial season, a tennis season, a quiz bowl season. ... The pandemic made it a little different, but we still got to have it. There’s a lot of people that have had their lives ended by COVID.”
Southern Ohio Medical Center is now offering COVID vaccines to everyone 16 years and older. Only Pfizer is currently available for those under the age of 18. To schedule an appointment, call 740-356-CARE.