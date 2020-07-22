ASHLAND The Boyd County Coroner said medical examiners ruled out trauma in the death of a 57-year-old Ashland man, found in a tent behind a local restaurant Sunday evening.
Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond said toxicology reports are still pending for the body of James D. Smith. Hammond said medical examiners in Frankfort had no reliable way to estimate how long Smith’s body was in the tent prior to being discovered.
“With the heat and everything, there’s really no way to guesstimate based on the decomposition,” he said.
Smith was discovered Sunday afternoon in the woods behind Ruby Tuesday near the Ashland movie theater. According to Hammond, someone working in the area stumbled across the tent and found the body inside.
Smith is one of three deceased persons found under unusual circumstances this month in Boyd County. The first body, found in early July at the confluence of the Big Sandy and Ohio Rivers, was eventually identified as that of 41-year-old Mitchell Dean, a West Virginia man missing from Huntington.
Kentucky State Police announced this earlier this week another body was found in a shallow grave at East Park Drive. A forensics examination showed the man died of a homicide.
That victim has yet to be identified. He is described as a white male with long, dark hair, about 5-foot-8 and weighing between 140 and 160 pounds. He was between the ages of 22 and 35.
Anyone with any information related to that case should contact KSP Post 14 at (606) 928-6421.
