A former Bath County Deputy Sheriff pleaded guilty on Tuesday to enticing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Kentucky.
Joshua Preece, 40, of Morehead, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell.
In his Nov. 5, 2018, plea agreement, Preece admitted to answering a call about a minor victim who was acting out of control at her residence and transporting the victim to a remote area in Bath County. At that location, Preece sexually assaulted the victim and later asked for photos via Snapchat, he admitted. Law enforcement found multiple sexually explicit images on Preece’s phone.
Preece was indicted in April 2021.
Preece faces between 15 and 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of between five years and life.
The U.S. Secret Service and Kentucky State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Marye represented the United States.
The case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abused launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.