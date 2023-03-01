ASHLAND The Ashland Police Department announced Wednesday afternoon that it responded to Ashland Middle School due to a threat over the phone.
APD posted on Facebook that it was also at the other Ashland schools as a precaution.
Ashland Superintendent Sean Howard reported to The Daily Independent that everyone, including students and staff, were safe as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
At around 2:30 Wednesday, APD said it was on scene and no threat had been found. It stayed at the schools until they were released.