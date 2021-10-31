Wizardfest is set to return on the 13th and 14th of this month, and fans couldn’t be happier. The annual event, themed around the Harry Potter universe of books and movies, transforms downtown Ironton into an interactive world of magic and wonder where patrons can pass through the gate and into the alternate “reality” of the iconic J.K. Rowling creation.
Sip a Butter Brew, attend wizard classes, enjoy the offerings of local food vendors or simply stroll through Ironton and peruse the many vendors lining the streets in an old-world bazaar style. There is something for muggles to enjoy at the festival which is built by fans and for fans.
Rick Jansen, one of the festival organizers, said that he had seen similar events do well in other areas during his 20 years of experience helping to organize or simply being a part of other public gatherings, and thought that an event in Ironton would be wonderful for the community.
“I just thought it would be a great opportunity for the tristate community,” Jansen said. “And then I reached out to Brad Bear, and the rest is history.”
Jansen, who said that he became more of a fan himself as the mechanics of the festival came together, said the Harry Potter story is a wonderful and immersive world filled with not only entertainment, but life lessons as well.
“The stories teach you how to treat people, and lessons on inclusion are a big part of it,” he said. “There are just a lot of great aspects to the Harry Potter story.”
“It was Rick’s idea, and he dragged me into it,” fellow organizer Bear said with a laugh. “He knew I was a huge Harry Potter fan, and then we pulled in other fans and friends to put all this together.”
Bear said this led to the beginning of what they call the “Magical Eight,” the core of organizers working tirelessly behind the scenes.
“Everyone thinks it’s ‘my’ festival because I am the one they talk to. But there are a lot of people behind the scenes, and an army of volunteers, that make this happen. In a very real way it is everyone’s festival,” Bear said.
Bear said many facets of this year’s festival will be similar to the last festival held in 2019, bringing back all of the things festival fans enjoyed.
“Similar, but not exactly the same,” Bear said. “It’s a question of looking at what worked, then making it better. We want to be continually improving to give the fans the best experience possible. Since the beginning we wanted to create a place where people could come together and enjoy themselves and meet new people through the common cause of fandom in the Harry Potter World. That common cause is the ultimate icebreaker and encourages making new friends.”
One of the improvements to this year’s festival is improved seating areas, which can be problematic at conventions in general, Bear said.
“We wanted to create more spaces where people can just hang out, so we will have areas both outside and indoors where people can sit down and do that. They can sit down in their own group, join new groups, meet people and just hang out,” he said.
Bear said that the area in the Ro-Na Theatre where the wizard’s pub is located will have expanded access both upstairs and downstairs for this reason. The upstairs will be Griffyndor Common Room themed, and the downstairs will be Slytherin themed, playing off two of the most recognizable “Houses” in the Hogwarts School of Magic.
“You can get your Butter Brew and go to these areas, and we will have tabletop games like Wizard’s Chess, Harry Potter Uno and stuff like that,” Bear said.
A new offering this year, Bear said, will be free trivia contests.
Each round winner receives a Harry Potter themed prizes including woven “House” throws, quill and ink sets, and special book editions from Mina Lima. All ties are resolved with a wand duel — which in itself should prove entertaining.
Festival patrons will also get to enjoy the popular shows again this year in the Ro-Na auditorium every hour. Discovery Entertainment will be bringing back their snakes and “creepy crawlies,” the Order of the Improv with Harry Potter actor guests will return again this year, there will be a Q&A with Jim Tavare (Tom the Innkeeper), and the Wizarding School will all be in the iconic theater. Meet and greets and photo ops are available with Tavare, James Payton and another to-be-announced guest.
Festivalgoers will also be able to enjoy the amazing Lego display from OKILUG (Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana LEGO Users Group) who will be bringing their massive LEGO exhibits again this year.
Iconic Cosplay personality Mary Stephens will return to Wizardfest this year, with plans for something special and interactive. Briggs Library in Ironton will be providing crafts again this year. Ironton in Bloom will be running their popular greenhouse, with pot painting and classes on how to pot and care for plants. Terra Fate Exotics, from Huntington, will also be speaking about exotic plants and how to care for them. And the Hoggstowne Wizarding School will be providing guest professors for the Wizarding School.
Both Bear and Jansen said that the festival was built on the love of the Harry Potter world, but there is something that everyone can enjoy even if they haven’t yet experienced the tales of the young wizard and his friends.
“We want everyone to come out and enjoy themselves,” Bear said. “Catch up with old friends, meet new friends, and bring those groups together all while enjoying a wonderful weekend.”
Tickets for Wizardfest in Ironton are available at irontonwizardfest.com, or can be purchased at the gate. Multiple-day and single-day passes are available.