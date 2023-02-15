ASHLAND The Mill will be the site of Ashland For Change’s second annual Black history-themed trivia night.
The theme for the night, “Good Trouble: A Black History Month Celebration,” follows the national theme for the month, “Black Resistance,” which explores how African Americans have resisted oppressive laws and societal norms throughout history, especially racial terrorism, such as lynching, police murders and racial pogroms.
Music will be provided by Jonathan the Artist, and trivia will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Attendees may order from The Mill’s menu.
The Mill is at 1537b Winchester Ave.
Founded in 2020, Ashland For Change’s main goal is to educate the community and provide a welcoming environment for people to celebrate their own culture and history, and to ask questions and learn.
“So much of African American history isn’t taught at all, or is briefly discussed in schools,” Vice President of Ashland For Change Audra Thomas said. “We want to celebrate the legacy of so many Black activists throughout history by marrying a fun event with an educational opportunity, like trivia.”
In addition:
• The Highlands Museum and Discovery Center offers an art collection on loan from the private collection of Darrell Smith on the main floor featuring various aspects of Black history, including jazz, faith and cultural traditions.
Also on the main level is the “Abridged Black History Timeline,” which covers a period of 500 years, and the Quilt Wall includes visitor activity sheets from the museum’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
• The museum also will be the site of a talk by Dr. John Hardin titled “A Brief Intro to Africa” on Feb. 23.
A third generation native Kentuckian from Louisville, Hardin has a bachelor’s degree from Bellarmine University, a master of arts degree from Fisk University and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He has taught history at various institutions, retiring from Western Kentucky University as Professor Emeritus of History in 2018.