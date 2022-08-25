SOUTH SHORE Some people seem to be uniquely built to dedicate themselves to community service. They exhibit this through hard work, a willingness to help wherever needed, and in many cases providing service throughout their lives.
Recently, the South Shore Fire Department was fortunate to recognize two of these individuals — Fire Chief Kenny Taylor and firefighter Danny Adkins. Both men have dedicated 60 years of service to the South Shore Fire Department, and also volunteered in many other capacities along the way, helping not only their own communities but standing ready to offer aid to all in need.
South Shore Assistant Fire Chief Justin Taylor said that his father, Kenny, has served as the chief for 47 years, and that both men honored have been a constant source of inspiration to generations.
“They both started when they were 15 years old in the fire service,” Taylor said.
“We wanted to have a little surprise for them and show a little of our appreciation for them,” he said of this past Sunday’s event. “This is also his (Kenny’s) 60 years of working at Roberson Funeral Home. He also retired from the brickyard in 2001 with 36 years there.
The younger Taylor said that people shouldn’t let that number of years his father has served the fire department give them the wrong idea.
“He still makes 90% of the calls here,” Justin Taylor said. and though it would never need to be said to anyone who had met him, Taylor added, “he’s definitely a go-getter.”
Not only is the chief a go-getter on calls, but also in maintaining the firehouse and equipment, including washing vehicles every time they return to the station.
“He has no plans to retire,” the assistant chief said. “He’s still very much involved and very meticulous about the firehouse.”
“He and Danny are the longest-serving members of the South Shore Fire Department,” Taylor said.
Both men have served nearly as long as the South Shore Fire Department has been in operation, Taylor said, and pointed out that 2022 is the department’s 70-year anniversary. Taylor said they had originally planned to have an open house to coincide with the delivery of a new fire truck, and honor the two men at that event. But due to COVID, they are still waiting for a cab and chassis. But Taylor said the department did not want to delay recognizing and honoring the two icons of fire service any longer.
Fire Chief Taylor was presented with a commemorative mantle clock, and Adkins was presented with a custom leather fire helmet with a custom shield.
There are three generations in the Taylor family who have been in the fire service, and two generations of the Adkins family, all dedicated to being part of the first response to help keep their communities safe.